Nissan Z Performance Coupe

When the original Datsun 240Z debuted in 1969, the sporty car market was larger and each model year presented drivers with a host of new, passion-driven selections. Overall car sales were about half of what we see today — roughly eight million new vehicles each year, but a much larger percentage of vehicles were two-door coupes, muscle cars and convertibles.
Today, the ranks of vehicles that excite the senses and trigger automotive passion are swiftly shrinking. The latest Corvette — in all of its exaggerated iterations, including E-Ray, ZO6 and a pending SUV — or Ford’s latest Mustang or Dodge’s last Hellcats, are the exceptions. The handwringing is evident when you see Porsche, Aston Martin and Ferrari selling more SUV’s than sports cars.
Yet, Nissan kept the flames burning for its seventh-generation Z sports car (no numbers with the moniker this time). And, in a sign that drivers still recognize — and like — these cars, in less than two minutes at our rendezvous point no fewer than three drivers came up to take pictures of the luminescent sports car — Nissan calls it Ikazuchi Yellow. One female driver, arriving in a similarly eye-watering colored Jeep Wrangler, had to have her picture taken with the Z. When offered a chance to sit in the car for the picture, she waxed on emotionally for moments, claiming we made her week!
While this shade of yellow will remind some viewers of an urban safety-yellow fire truck, Nissan also offers several other enticing shades of paint in the two-tone scheme affixed to the sleek coupe, rich with the retro-themed homage to previous Z cars. Paints such as luscious Seirian Blue, Passion Red or reserved Rosewood Metallic are available. You can also get Everest White, Black Diamond Pearl or Boulder Gray Pearl. And not all colors demand a $1,295 premium, as does our brilliant yellow.
To consider the Z, a buyer can’t ignore the other entrants in the two-passenger, rear-drive sports car segment. The Mazda MX-5 Miata and Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ twins cost less, but are down a huge notch on the excitement (power) meter. The Toyota Supra — its primary rival, again — costs more and is slightly up on the power meter, while the Corvette, Porsche and Audi two-seaters are all much more expensive.
As a “tweener,” the Z is an exciting sports car. Pricing starts at $42,015, while our mid-level Performance model stickered for $53,655 with several options that enhanced appearance and comfort. All models are propelled by a twin-turbo, DOHC, 3.0-liter V6 that makes 400 peak horsepower on premium fuel, along with 350-pound/feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic is available, while our sample came with the proper three-pedal setup for a true driver’s car that features Syncro-Rev Match for perfect shifting.
The Performance model also includes a mechanical limited-slip differential, EXEDY hi-performance clutch with launch control, an aluminum independent suspension all around plus speed sensitive steering. Forged 19-inch wheels are shod with Bridgestone Potenza sport radials that deliver excellent grip and right-now cornering prowess from the helm.
Dropping the hammer in the Z illustrates why turbo-power has replaced displacement in many sports cars. The V6 lacks some of the aural excitement of some rivals, yet delivers on the sensory delight of its powertrain overwhelming the traction of the tires in first and second gear — with the electronic aids all employed. As the turbo builds pressure through each gear, you feel the extra shove in your back beyond just the higher revolutions of the engine; the Z pulls hard and easily pushes the needle into an elevated pace that will make your senses come alive.
Our brand-new tester recorded 25.1 mpg for its first tank, including 300 miles of hyper highway driving. That exceeds the EPA rating of 18/24 mpg. Automatic models are EPA rated at 19/28 mpg.
While the previous 370Z was capable, it was a little long in the tooth. The new Z gets a freshened cockpit layout that retains the traditional triple-gauge pod atop the center dash, as well as more functionality throughout the rest of the cabin. The leather and suede sport seats, manual and electric controls plus heat, are supportive, plus you gain automatic climate controls, wireless Android/Apple functions, a new nine-inch touchscreen with navigation and a suite of electronic driving aids.
The look is enduring, hueing heavily to previous renditions — successfully. The LED lighting, the swollen rear flanks in your side mirror (like a certain 911), the red brake calipers, the hatchback body — it all clearly says Z-car.
The ride is compliant, the go-pedal produces and the slot-car handling will tingle your lower spine every time. Let’s hope enough passion-filled buyers keep this car alive for another generation of sporty enthusiasts.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.