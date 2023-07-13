On the Road Review

It has happened only once before, an anomaly for sure during 29-plus years of sampling a new car every week. And the second time was no more comfortable than the first, making one wonder if you are losing your marbles, or, at the very least, a small portion of your cognitive state as you scour the parking lot looking for the car that you (think) you are driving — and not finding it. Both times it has been a Subaru — a Forester many years ago, and a wet, dreary June day (wasn’t all of June wet and dreary?) recently looking for the latest Impreza, now in sportier RS trim once again.

Subaru Impreza RS

The Subaru Impreza RS

The consolation message to oneself is that the prevalence of Subarus in shopping center parking lots, everywhere, is, well, confusing, even for Subaru owners accustomed to finding clones of their own cars whenever they shop. That’s the scenario I’m running with, as Subaru is the number two selling automotive brand in New England — ahead of Ford, Honda, Jeep and Chevrolet. Only Toyota outsells Subaru in the six New England states. Impressive data, no matter how much of your reasoning power level remains.

Impreza RS rear

A rear view of the Impreza RS.
Impreza RS interior

The Subaru Impreza RS' interior.
Impreza RS display screen

The Impreza RS' 11.6-inch touchscreen info/entertainment display.

Recommended for you