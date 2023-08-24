Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax

Toyota completely revamped its full-size Tundra pickup last year after a 14-year run of the previous rendition. While never challenging the sales of the Big Three brand pickups — the Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra plus Stellantis’ Ram pickup — Toyota has created a very loyal segment of truck buyers, just like with its top-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup.
In 2022, another production constrained sales year, Toyota sold just over 104,000 Tundras — about 5.2% of the total full-size pickup market of just a hair under two million units. So far in 2023 (sales numbers through the end of June) Tundra sales have inched up to 5.5% of total full-size truck sales.
Toyota made large changes to the Tundra platform last year, but this essentially played catch-up to what the other truck makers had been doing incrementally. Key improvements were to move to a coil spring/multi-link rear suspension — which does improve ride and handling; the steering feel was improved, aiding control; plus a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 replacing the former V8 engines employed. In three output variations — stretching from 348 horsepower to 437 horsepower with the I-Force Max Hybrid selection — Toyota aimed to improve towing ability and fuel economy.
The success on those two counts is defined by your intended uses. Maximum tow rating is now 12,000-pounds, more than competitive for the half-ton class (if you’re towing more than this weight, you need a 3/4-ton heavy duty pickup), while fuel economy gains have been harder to achieve. Our sampled Limited CrewMax with the hybrid powertrain — great 10-speed automatic, by the way — averaged a commuter-like 20.5 mpg versus EPA ratings of 19/22/20 mpg. This is much better mileage than the ’07 Tundra that works here, but not as good as several rivals.
The Tundra’s hybrid system, a 48 horsepower electric motor backed by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack under the rear seat (eliminating storage here) provides additional torque instead of the expected jump in fuel economy. Indeed, 583-pound/feet of peak torque paces the class yet prevents the Tundra from achieving any hint of Prius-like efficiency.
Inside, with the shift from essentially an analog dash to a digital setup with 8.0-screen standard, and massive 14.0-inch screen optional, the Toyota joins the proliferation of graphic assistants in the auto industry. Most other controls are conventional knobs, buttons and piano-like keys along the center dash, while a humongous console (with wireless charging, multiple beverage slots and trays) divides the cabin. You can even spec a locking safe for the console, $395. We won’t speculate on the uses.
Our mid-level Limited CrewMax stickered for $59,710, plus it carried $8,200 worth of options like TRD off-road components, panoramic roof, skid plates, JBL audio system, LED lighting and heated steering wheel (base SR model Double Cabs start at $41,815). An 8-foot bed is available again, while Capstone, 1794 and Platinum trims exist beyond Limited.
Hits and misses: the composite and aluminum bed saves weight, and a full-size powered rear window encourages convertible-like air flow in the CrewMax while the rear seat space affords class-leading legroom. Driving the Tundra doesn’t include an on-going fight with overwrought safety systems intruding on your efforts, plus the heated and cooled seating proved supportive.
Those of shorter inseams will want some kind of entrance assist — steps or running boards. The protruding fake hood vents, with engine monikers affixed, are a visual distraction looking over the vast, flat sheet of metal. They are unnecessary. And for Toyota to still lack a full-time on-demand AWD option in the 4WD transfer case is simply unforgiveable 25 years after this powertrain development.
In the discussion with current and former Tundra owners about the virtues of the new truck, it soon devolved into talking about the very subtle points of the product — like talking about cars with a VW GTI owner that has had four of them and can describe every version in minute detail.
There is passion within the Tundra community; however, is there a lack of character within the Tundra? The new engines are more powerful, but lack a defining sound. The hybrid doesn’t distinguish the truck economically from its rivals, while the multiple trim levels surely attempt to mimic the pricing, and profitability, versus the top trucks from Ford, GM and Ram.
The Tundra works hard, drives well, and now it has more comfort, more safety and a more sophisticated rear suspension.
Yet, its sales have plateaued, only reaching the hard-core Toyota buyer. With a brand-new Tacoma soon coming down the assembly line at the San Antonio, Texas plant where Toyota builds these trucks — a more rugged and better looking Tacoma — will Toyota see more stagnation in the Tundra’s sales history?
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.