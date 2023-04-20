Enterprise in Searsport. A Shoe and Leather Company has just been established in Searsport, we learn, under very favorable auspices. The Company has a capital of $10,000, over $5,000 of which has been paid in, Captain Amos Nichols is President and Treasurer, and F. S. Nickerson, Esq., Secretary and Agent. We are glad to see such signs of prosperity in our neighbors.
April 24, 1890
The Pig was Saved. When the sch. St. Johns was wrecked near Hatteras, the captain had a three months old pig on board which was kept in a pen on deck. After the men went into the rigging, the seas made a clean sweep over the vessel. Watching his opportunity the mate descended, and grasping the pig threw him overboard, thus giving the young porker a chance for his life. Capt. Gilmore says that next morning, after the life saving crew had rescued the shipwrecked mariners, he observed the pig half a mile to leeward on the beach, making his way towards the station. It was five hours after the pig had been thrown overboard, and where the landing was made is not known. The life saving crew made a pen and when Capt. Gilmore left the shipwrecked porker was doing well.
April 22, 1920
A span of mules, owned by Bernes O. Norton and driven by Stephen Pierce, ran away on Main street Monday forenoon and brought up at the Railroad depot. Mr. Pierce was thrown from his seat and dragged some distance, receiving a sprained ankle and several bruises.
April 20, 1950
City-Wide Clean-Up Week Starts on Monday
The week of April 24th has been set aside by Mayor Sherman English and city officers as official clean-up week. Again this year citizens will have the cooperation of the Highway department in furnishing trucks which will aid in packing up and removing all rubbish that is placed in containers and placed at the street curb. City Highway trucks will not commence their pick-up until the last three days of the week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 26, 27, and 28, thus giving residents time in which to rake and clean-up.
April 24, 1980
National Register Of Historical Places Now Includes Most Of Downtown Belfast
Much of Belfast’s 19th century downtown commercial district has been placed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The designation creates a historic district in the city that stretches from the mansions on Primrose Hill south to the “Foot of the Square” junction of High and Church streets.
In announcing the listing, Earle Shettleworth Jr., director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, said, “with the possible exception of Portland’s Waterfront Historic District, no other such uninterrupted concentration of worthy 19th century commercial architecture exists in Maine as that in the Belfast Commercial Historic District.”
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.