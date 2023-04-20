Columnists

April 20, 1860

Enterprise in Searsport. A Shoe and Leather Company has just been established in Searsport, we learn, under very favorable auspices. The Company has a capital of $10,000, over $5,000 of which has been paid in, Captain Amos Nichols is President and Treasurer, and F. S. Nickerson, Esq., Secretary and Agent. We are glad to see such signs of prosperity in our neighbors.

