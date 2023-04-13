After I graduated from Crosby High — Crosby was the high school back then — I followed the trend of grads leaving the state. I moved down to the Berkshires in Western Mass, which is more like Maine than the rest of Massachusetts. I had lived there for a couple of years when a teen and had friends there. Also, it had/has a lot to offer in the arts: music, literature and my love, painting. But that’s another whole story.
Fast forward 14 years and four young sons and I was packing up a 26-foot half-cab-over U-Haul pointed toward California where my brother then lived. He was an engineering specialist in radar, sonar and optics engineering for the space industry, based at Vandenberg.
I would be the driver “from sea to shining sea.” I had spent a couple of years as one of two women drivers in a 60-driver district, starting the first year that Massachusetts allowed women drivers. I chose bus driving for two reasons: one, I worked the same days as the kids were in school and two, it paid men’s wages. And with that experience under my belt, jumping behind the wheel of the moving truck didn’t intimidate me. But there were lots of incidents along that 3,000-mile stretch that would have, had I known the possibilities ahead of time. But that’s another story.
The two youngest boys and “Midnight,” our black cat, would ride with me. My oldest boy was already in Utah, where we planned to spend the winter before hitting the road again for California. My second son would fly out to Utah with a friend of mine who had been living with us in the Berkshires. (While in Utah, my brother came to visit and met my friend, who then a few months later became my sister-in-law – but, yeah, that’s also another story.)
But back before we left Massachusetts, my friend and I saw a TV ad that involved riding horseback wildly through the surf. We made that our No. 1 goal for when we hit the West Coast.
We found a stable that led to Pismo Beach and rented two horses for two hours. I had a huge horse (18 1/2 hands), an Appaloosa named “Speckle Butt.” A handsome fellow, he was mostly white except for his hind quarters, splattered with the signature big black patches. Her horse was much shorter. Riding side by side, we looked like John Wayne and Glenn Campbell in “True Grit.”
Once we got to the beach, we headed for surf and we were off. But it wasn’t a smooth ride for the first 15 or so minutes. The horses didn’t seem to be as thrilled about the sand and surf as we were. Speckle Butt was all for racing down the beach – straight toward a family in a camper. His plan? Scrape me off on the side of the camper. It took every bit of strength I could muster to veer him away just in time. I still remember the gaping mouths and startled eyes of the frozen people as we went flying past.
The next trick happened when I spotted a perfect sand dollar on the beach. I got off and picked it up while holding onto the reins. He never pulled against me to take off, but he would circle his butt around in a circle so’s I couldn’t reach the saddle. After a minute or so of that dance, I told him: “Cut it out. I drove 3,000 miles for this ride.”
He didn’t care. But I didn’t intend to walk back to the barn. I took my fist and hit him right between the eyes. This surprised him so that he stood still for a second and I clambered back on board. He turned his head and looked at me like: “What the heck!”
So we called a truce and had no further arguments. After some more “surfing,” I headed him for the sand dunes, a favorite place for shooting Hollywood Westerns and Arabian Nights movies. Speckle Butt by now had guessed he wasn’t going to get rid me of and behaved beautifully for the rest of the ride. We went miles down the beach before turning to make it back to the barn within the two hours.
As we pulled into the stable, the two owners came running out with, “Where were you guys? Are you all right? We went looking for you but couldn’t see you on the beach anywhere.”
Puzzled, we both asked in unison: “Well, yes. Why? Are we late?”
With a sheepish look, one of the owners said: “No. But these horses are ‘barn sour.’ They dump their riders as soon as they can and come racing back to the stable.”
Then he apologized and said: “Obviously you two are seasoned riders. Any time you want to ride, come on up. You can ride our private horses.”
We laughed most of the ride home. “Seasoned riders!” I had done some trail riding back in the Berkshire Hills. And I had had a good friend there on a farm who had her own horses. I used to stay over some weekends and we’d ride our hearts out, bareback, as she couldn’t afford a saddle. (I would have loved to’ve ridden that surf bareback.) But I was anything but seasoned. “Determined” would have been the right word.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.