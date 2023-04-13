Columnists

After I graduated from Crosby High — Crosby was the high school back then — I followed the trend of grads leaving the state. I moved down to the Berkshires in Western Mass, which is more like Maine than the rest of Massachusetts. I had lived there for a couple of years when a teen and had friends there. Also, it had/has a lot to offer in the arts: music, literature and my love, painting. But that’s another whole story.

Fast forward 14 years and four young sons and I was packing up a 26-foot half-cab-over U-Haul pointed toward California where my brother then lived. He was an engineering specialist in radar, sonar and optics engineering for the space industry, based at Vandenberg.

Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She lives in Morrill.

