Sen. Susan M. Collins

I recently joined with Sen. Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, for a television interview to discuss our priorities as co-leaders of the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s. We began our presentation by holding up photographs. Sen. Warner’s was of his mother, mine was of my father — two bright, beloved and accomplished individuals who were robbed of their minds and health by this terrible disease. I also lost my grandfather and two uncles to Alzheimer’s.

We are hardly alone in experiencing this heartbreaking loss — 6.7 million Americans, including tens of thousands of Mainers, are currently living with Alzheimer’s. By 2060, barring any major breakthroughs to prevent, slow down or cure Alzheimer’s, that number is expected to more than double to 13.8 million.

