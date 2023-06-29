Senator Susan Collins

Each year, June 12 is designated as Women Veterans Recognition Day to celebrate the brave women who have defended our freedom throughout their military service. This year’s observation was especially significant as it marked the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 that gave women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The people of Maine are proud that the leader who authored and championed that landmark legislation was our own Senator Margaret Chase Smith.

To mark this special anniversary, I joined First Lady Jill Biden in a ceremony at the inspiring Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery, but the true guests of honor were the women veterans and those who serve today. I was delighted to have the opportunity to describe Margaret Chase Smith’s determination to enable women to have full careers in the American military.