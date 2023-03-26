I'm still waiting for "out like a lamb." Time for the snow to go away and the snowbanks to melt so we can assess how much lawn work my husband will need to do!
It's that time of the year when things are just plain ugly; you can see all the trash on the sides of the road. I noticed several empty packs of Lucky Strikes lying in my ditch. On the plus side, the birds are migrating north. My feeder has been full; the red winged blackbirds and grackles have arrived. I spotted two snow geese flying overhead this morning.
From the recycling center: PLEASE do not mix your batteries in with your other recyclables as this causes major issues. Keep in a separate container marked as such.
In the town election, Tony Avila won the municipal officer seat on the Select Board, unseating Penny Sampson.
Easter breakfast will be served at Unity Union Church on Depot Street Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m. Be sure to wear your Easter bonnet! I have the cutest picture of my older brother and me in our Easter finery, standing alongside my dad's '68 Plymouth Roadrunner.
The Unity Union Church is hoping to reopen the Good Steward Thrift Shop this coming summer. They will be starting from scratch, so they're hoping when you do your spring cleaning this year, you will hold on to your things until they are able to accept donations. The rooms need to be painted and the rugs need cleaning, etc. Volunteers are needed.
Stone Tree Farm and Cidery on Albion Road will be holding its second annual Easter egg hunt on April 1 from noon to 1 p.m. for children under 10.
Baked bean supper on Saturday, April 1, at the Unity Snowdusters clubhouse on Fisher Road from 4 to 6 p.m. Price is by donation only. This is a fundraiser for Blaine "Louie" McCormick who lost his home and belongings to a fire on Feb. 17. There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese Auction. If you'd like to make a monetary donation but are unable to attend or wish to contribute a homemade dessert for the supper, please contact Maureen (McCormick) Haley, 948-5244, for more information.
Unity Business Exchange is hosting a "Bunny Hop" Saturday, April 1, 9 to 11 a.m., at MOFGA, Maine Organic Farmers And Gardeners Association, in the Main Building, 294 Crosby Brook Road. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket).
The Unity Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host its fourth annual Easter bake sale on Saturday, April 8, at Cone'z on Depot Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See their array of Easter sweets! Homemade pies, cakes, cookies, bars, breads, rolls, dog biscuits and jams! All proceeds go toward food, drinks and snacks for firefighters during extended emergency calls and training events.
There will also be a bake sale at Chase Toys on Friday, April 7, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Snowdusters snowmobile club for clubhouse improvements.
Maine Tradehers Market will open April 1. They've had some delays but are excited to get back to business. They are located on Albion Road.
Unity Auction House has received its federal firearms license and is looking for quality firearm and ammunition consignments and buyouts. The next auction, held at the Masonic Hall on Bangor Road, is Sunday, April 2, at 10 a.m.
Condolences to the family and friends of Renee Boivin, who passed away Feb. 19.
Happy birthday to my dad, Charlie, and my little sister, Patti Jo. Patti was an Easter baby. We didn't get a chocolate bunny that year; we got a baby sister!