Penny Picard Sampson

I'm still waiting for "out like a lamb." Time for the snow to go away and the snowbanks to melt so we can assess how much lawn work my husband will need to do!

It's that time of the year when things are just plain ugly; you can see all the trash on the sides of the road. I noticed several empty packs of Lucky Strikes lying in my ditch. On the plus side, the birds are migrating north. My feeder has been full; the red winged blackbirds and grackles have arrived. I spotted two snow geese flying overhead this morning.