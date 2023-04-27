Waldo County deed transfers Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columnists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following Waldo County deed transfers were recorded from April 13 to April 19, 2023:BelfastGabriel Millard to Joanna Makara.Dana M. Therrien to Maine State Credit Union.BrooksNancy E. Harris to Nancy E. Harris.BurnhamFrances L. Huff Estate to Aaron J. Huff.Joyce H. Goodblood to Kelly J. Goodblood.FreedomClifton L. Lewin to Caleb Pierce.Clifton L. Lewin to Eli Lewin.LincolnvilleNorthport Lincolnville LLC to Coastal Cottage Investments LLC.Anne C. McCormack to Cynthia Reed Revocable Trust.George W. Heald Trust to Ski House 141 LLC.NorthportParker M. Hovey to Kenneth M. Brawn.PalermoArthur F. Mosher Jr. to Zachery G. Mosher.SearsportPriscilla A. Sanborn to Irene Sawyer.Stockton SpringsLucille J. Clements Estate to Gordon H. Clements Sr.Lucille J. Clements Estate to Gordon H. Clements Sr.Edna Cooke Pikulski Estate to Robert A. Ulman.SwanvilleNattapat Niamnud to Gabriel Benjamin Millard.Stephen Capella to Sheila Cardwell.Kimberly Ann Profenno to Jalysa Parks.TroyCropley Family Irrevocable Trust to Kerri Davis.Winterport709 North Main Street LLC to Acanthus Development LLC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Deed Transfers Recommended for you Popular Buyer found for Tall Pines Unity Select Board does not reappoint fire chief The Commons at Tall Pines to close Mount View High School announces 2023 Alumni Award Waldo County deed transfers Local Events E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists