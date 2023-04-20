In early February this year, parts of a wooden ship washed ashore on Massachusetts’ Miacomet Beach on Nantucket Island. Massachusetts’ BUAR (Board of Underwater Archeological Resources) reported it as likely to be a portion of the Warren Sawyer, which wrecked in the area 14 decades earlier.
Massachusetts state archaeologist David Robinson thinks the wreckage was a small section of the former schooner’s hull near its lower bow. Apparently, this was nothing new, as another section reappeared in December 2022. Warren Sawyer seems to pop up every now and then, as if to say “Hey! Remember me?!”
Locals say it reveals itself every few decades since it wrecked in 1884. How does that happen? Often it is due to sedimentary shifts.
Storms cause sediments to shift, sometimes in huge amounts, which can uncover shipwrecks. Then, just as suddenly, they get reburied again, lost until another time. Much like Scotland’s village, Brigadoon!
BUAR is working with Egan Maritime Shipwreck and Lifesaving Museum’s Evan Schwanfelder to create a tagging system for these wrecks. This database would help study shipwreck movement on Nantucket beaches.
Capt. Edwin L. Saunders and crew of seven were traveling between New Orleans and Boston carrying cotton and scrap iron. On Dec. 22, they hit a major storm and hurricane-force winds that pushed them ashore at Miacomet Beach.
According to Surfside Lifesaving Station museum director Charles Allard, all were rescued within the hour. It was one of the more heroic rescues of its time, as the schooner rolled violently in the surf. Warren Sawyer was destroyed.
Over the next fortnight, salvagers known as wreckers recovered most of the cargo. As they worked, curious onlookers arrived to marvel at the wreckage. Bystanders called it a dramatic scene.
Marine artist Wendell Macy brought sketch pads and colors and produced at least seven versions of the scene, often on exhibit at Nantucket’s local pharmacy and in New Bedford. They were said to be some of his finest works.
Warren Sawyer was launched in Bath in 1869 by master shipbuilder Asa P. Hodgkins. An interesting tidbit is the fact that its first captain was a 20-year-old novice captain from Milbridge named Warren Sawyer.
Before he died in 1914, he became a shipbuilder, master mariner and ship owner operating out of Millbridge. He was eldest child of Joseph Warren Sawyer and Mary Jane (Wallace) Sawyer. At the age of 20, Warren was given command of the Warren Sawyer.
How did that all happen? According to Baker’s A Maritime History of Bath, the schooner was built by Asa P. Hodgkins. He was born in September 1817 and by 1840 had relocated to Bath and married Caroline Cunningham. Hodgkins died April 11, 1892, and was buried in Bath’s Maple Grove Cemetery.
In the decade of the Civil War and its immediate aftermath, there was a big change in the personnel of Bath ship builders. New names appear, including Adams & Hitchcock, Daniel O. Blaisdell, Deering & Donnell, Goss & Sawyer, and Asa P. Hodgkins.
Hodgkins is credited with building schooner Kate Davenport in 1866. He may have done that for the established shipyard of Hathorn, which continued in 1869 and 1870. Hodgkins went on to build Mattie A. Franklin in 1870. Perhaps the Warren Sawyer in 1869 was Hodgkins’ first independent project, his own financial investment?
Maybe Sawyer approached Hodgkins with the idea and offer? This was around the time of the Sawyer brothers’ shipyard getting underway in Milbridge; perhaps this was part of a plan to get their own business started?
The Sawyer Brothers in Milbridge was started by Joseph W. Sawyer, with his brother William R., around 1865. The yard was located on the Narraguagus River, between Cherryfield and Milbridge. It was next to two other yards, the Ezekiel Dyer yard and the yard of Amos Dyer.
The first Sawyer vessel built there was the bark Free Trade in 1865. It reportedly burned that same year during the Civil War, but then was rebuilt. The company earned a good reputation; Sawyer-built vessels were well-spoken of around the world in Hong Kong, Sidney, Cape Town and Buenos Aires, as well as in Boston, New York and San Francisco.
The yard’s vessels were sturdy with sound hulls and trim lines built of oak, spruce and cedar cut from nearby forests. They only built barks, schooners or brigs and the yards gave steady employment for carpenters, smiths, caulkers and riggers from Milbridge and nearby Harrington and Columbia Falls.
In 1872 Sawyer went on to become captain and part-owner of the Milbridge schooner Mahaska. In 1876 he took command of the new bark Illie, and in 1885 the newly built bark Ventura. He later commanded the 1897 three-mast schooner Nokomis. All were built by his brothers.
In 1876 Sawyer married Mary L. Knowles. The 1880 federal census taker recorded him as a Master Mariner but 1890 census as a shipbuilder. He may have still been captain of Nokomis in 1899, but the 1900 census lists him as shipbuilder. While probably a partner at the family shipyard, he was more likely spending his time at sea.
At some point, he went out on his own, establishing the Warren Sawyer Company. He wrote of preferring to build on his own account and trying to go it alone in the business.
Kind of interesting how both Warren Sawyer, builder and ship, were intertwined in making their marks in Maine maritime history.
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.