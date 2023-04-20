Columnists

In early February this year, parts of a wooden ship washed ashore on Massachusetts’ Miacomet Beach on Nantucket Island. Massachusetts’ BUAR (Board of Underwater Archeological Resources) reported it as likely to be a portion of the Warren Sawyer, which wrecked in the area 14 decades earlier.

Massachusetts state archaeologist David Robinson thinks the wreckage was a small section of the former schooner’s hull near its lower bow. Apparently, this was nothing new, as another section reappeared in December 2022. Warren Sawyer seems to pop up every now and then, as if to say “Hey! Remember me?!”

