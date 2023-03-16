In this season of transition from winter to spring, and for some the season of Lent, what will be shed and what will be birthed? What will you release and what will you cultivate in yourself, in your relationships, and in your connection to the sacred?
You are invited to pause and consider what you have been tending during this time of winter when the ground still lies fallow. Perhaps seeds were planted in the dark that you may not be aware of that have been slowly growing.
Yet in our busy lives we often do not notice the ripple of change happening on a daily basis. However, when we slow down and turn our attention inward, these changes may begin to be known.
Writer Rainier Rilke, in “Letters to a Young Poet,” highlights the importance of being solitary and attentive so we may sense the future harvest growing in us long before we are fully aware of it.
Perhaps you have noted things no longer serving you, or sense creativity calling, or are feeling aspects of your life that might need tending or mending. For example, you may be reconnecting with what is greater than yourself or the sacred, or sensing a fresh approach to an old problem, or letting go of habits that are no longer serving you. To know these things takes patience and time to look.
In this moment, sense into something you are shedding this season. For example, you may be fasting or concentrating on putting others first. Sacrificing or letting go may include giving up a concrete item, such as a particular food, decreased screen time, or not buying new things.
Or perhaps shedding may include disrupting your usual habits or patterns to open up possibility or receptivity for something new. Instead of morning coffee, checking email and reading the paper, you could choose to go for a morning walk, meditate or read your daily devotional.
As you pause and reflect, notice what arises.
Forgiveness is another way of shedding or making space for what is waiting to emerge. It may start with forgiving yourself for your perfect imperfections, whether it is complaining, judging, or some other critical view you have of yourself.
This may include taking a moment to offer yourself compassion for being human, just like others — perhaps followed by a chuckle. Forgiveness makes space for your true nature of creativity, connection and delight to be uncovered. This allows you to view every moment as fresh and an opportunity to start again.
Or you might start with forgiving others, perhaps a family member, good friend, neighbor or co-worker. Forgiving others does not mean you accept harmful behaviors or that accountability is not expected. Rather, you see the suffering of the other and forgive the person, not putting them out of your heart.
You may also ask others or God to forgive you for lapses in kindness or other unskillful ways you may have been with others. Forgiveness takes courage and trust and yet the potential for transformation and healing can be worth the risk. Here is a forgiveness practice I invite you to use:
May the spirit of forgiveness sustain my heart.
May I forgive myself for mistakes made or things left undone.
May I be forgiven for all I have done to hurt others.
May all those whom I have harmed forgive me.
May I freely forgive all those who have harmed me.
As you transition from shedding to cultivating, a potential rich harvest could be asking: How am I being loving or generous today? This could include loving yourself as well as being loving to others and to the earth. For instance, not taking yourself so seriously, eating healthy foods, or reflecting on what you like about yourself.
You might offer words of gratitude to someone or to the earth. Pausing to reflect on things you are grateful for, spending time in a place of beauty, or donating to an organization are all committed actions that ensure a bountiful harvest.
Take inventory of how your shedding is opening the door for your harvest — because when you let go, forgive and love, space opens up for true change. It’s this true change that Lent and the coming of spring prepare you for so that you may skillfully harvest the bounty that will benefit you, others and the world.
Another opportunity to explore this theme of harvest is being offered by the Greater Bay Area Ministerium (GBAM) during a brown bag Lenten Lunch Series at St. Margaret’s Episcopal church on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. through March 29 with the theme: “Encountering God, the Spirit, the Divine, the Sacred through silence, art, music, poetry, and loss.” All are welcome!
GBAM, an interfaith group, envisions a world in which faith unites, rather than divides people. It gathers monthly to support one another and our community. The group can be reached at 338-4482 or on its Facebook page, GBAM – Greater Bay Area Ministerium.