In this season of transition from winter to spring, and for some the season of Lent, what will be shed and what will be birthed? What will you release and what will you cultivate in yourself, in your relationships, and in your connection to the sacred?

You are invited to pause and consider what you have been tending during this time of winter when the ground still lies fallow. Perhaps seeds were planted in the dark that you may not be aware of that have been slowly growing.