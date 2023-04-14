I was taking my dog to the vet this morning — they were fitting us in to have a small wound on the top of her
head looked at, and I’d flown out of the house without eating breakfast and still in my exercise clothes — and
coming down the hill on Route 17 as you leave Hope Center, there was a one-vehicle crash. The road was down to one lane, and as I went by, I could see over on the right that a pickup truck had ended up on the wrong side of the guardrail. It looked like it had sustained quite a bit of damage. I sent up a hope that the driver was OK as I threaded my way between firetrucks and emergency personnel.
We arrived just two or three minutes late and had a satisfactory visit with the vet. Rosie didn’t enjoy herself, but she was pretty good anyway and it didn’t take long. Soon we were back on the road going home.
I considered whether to take a different route back, or chance going by the accident site again. I figured it had been almost an hour since I’d passed it the first time and thought there was good chance it had been cleared.
Nope.
When we got there, that section of road was now closed, and traffic was being rerouted around it, probably so the truck could be extricated from its awkward position. We followed the parade along the detour route and back to Route 17 without incident.
I was happy to get home and have breakfast, including a cup of hot tea. Before I sat down, I texted a local reporter to ask if he was aware of the crash. He responded by sending me two photos of the truck. Already covering it; no great surprise. He was also able to tell me the driver was all right. Good.
Once you have been a reporter and had the responsibility of letting people know about the daily conjunctions of human error and bad luck in the lives of their neighbors, you never see crashes, fires and other misfortunes from the same emotional distance, at least not in your own community. You need to know that the story is being told, that those involved survived, that neighbors are helping if it’s needed.
The unexpected plays such a large role in every life, and yet we still behave as if we will be untouched by it. Every car trip will be as harmless and uneventful as all the ones before. Each day we will wake up in a house as safe and sound as the one we went to sleep in. Until we don’t.
Until we’re looking the wrong way when another vehicle crosses the center line, or we hit a slippery patch before having a chance to see it, or a frayed wire somewhere in the house starts a fire or any of the myriad mishaps that can come our way does.
Then we must rely on the volunteer firefighters, the EMTs, the law enforcement personnel — and, of course, our neighbors — to help us, regardless of whether what happened was our fault or could have been avoided. That’s not important in the moment; only coming to our aid is. I am often proud of what people around can and will do for each other when someone needs help. That help should never be taken for granted. Volunteer firefighters can no longer afford to be just volunteers; EMTs deserve to be paid a reasonable rate for being ready to come to our aid at a moment’s notice.
The thing about the unexpected is, you don’t expect it. But you can plan for it, knowing sooner or later you, too, may have to depend on others in a time of need.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.