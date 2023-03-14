Republican Journal

The RSU 71 Board of Directors got their first look at the proposed district budget at their Mar. 6 meeting. 

BELFAST -- The RSU 71 Board of Directors got their first look at the proposed district budget for next year at their meeting on Mar. 6. RSU 71 Finance Director Chandra Hodgdon, along with Superintendent Mary Alice McLean, presented the proposal for initial review and took questions from board members.

While the proposed package was preliminary, a consistent theme developed.

