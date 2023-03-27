Republican Journal

ROCKLAND — The attorney representing the owner of defunct Castle Builders contractor company in Union argued March 23 that the criminal case against his client should be dismissed, or in lieu of dismissal, that a deposition he gave in a civil case brought by the state be excluded from any trial.

Defense attorney David Bobrow also asked the court to move any criminal trial for Malcolm Stewart outside of Knox County because of the large number of individuals named as alleged victims who live in the region. There are 52 individuals listed as victims in the offenses alleged from April 2018 until September 2019 in Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Kennebec, Lincoln and Somerset counties. Of those, the overwhelming number who the state claims paid for home construction projects that were either not done or done poorly are in Knox, Lincoln and Waldo counties.

