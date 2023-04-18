Lincolnville Heart and Soul will be meeting on May 2nd, 6-8 p.m. at the Whale's Tooth Pub for their Phase 2, Part 1 workshop, Community Stories: Gathering, which will be highlighting fun and interesting ways to explore the community.
This phase will launch the process of gathering “thicker” data by providing a space for community members to share, listen to and document stories.
The activities in this phase will focus on the connection of a broad and diverse mix of community members to learn what they value the most as residents, and then use those insights to create Heart and Soul Statements that will be used to enact plans for the future of the community.
The exchange of personal stories of local experiences is a key engagement strategy in this phase, with the intent of bringing people together to help them find common ground. The workshop will allow attendees to forge new relationships, bridge divides, build trust, spark novel solutions, create new leaders and launch partnerships.
Phase 2 will be covered in two workshops, and after the May 2nd meeting there will be a focus on transforming the gathered insights into Heart & Soul Statements. These statements will be verified by the larger community and will become the basis for prioritizing action plan ideas in Phase 3 and creating a stewardship team for Phase 4.
Lincolnville Heart and Soul hopes the community will join them for Phase 2 and would like to note that Chris and Martha Nickerson at The Whale’s Tooth will be providing complimentary lite bites and beverages. Please RSVP to heart.and.soul.lincolnville@gmail.com.