Republican Journal

Lincolnville Heart and Soul will be meeting on May 2nd, 6-8 p.m. at the Whale's Tooth Pub for their Phase 2, Part 1 workshop, Community Stories: Gathering, which will be highlighting fun and interesting ways to explore the community.

This phase will launch the process of gathering “thicker” data by providing a space for community members to share, listen to and document stories.

