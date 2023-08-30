Moody Mountain Road closed Friday Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated Aug 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Republican Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLNVILLE — On Friday, Sept. 1, the Moody Mountain Road will be closed to through traffic for the replacement of a failing culvert. Through traffic should seek an alternate route.Residents (and their visitors) will be able to access their homes throughout the closure. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Popular Despite misleading Google search report, The Lost Kitchen thrives GMC Canyon Denali CrewCab Mike Hurley to retire from City Council O’Donnell Family faces ALS diagnosis Eight arrested on drug charges, including Jackson woman Local Events Biz Briefs We also have a monthly drawing! How You Can Support Students Allen Insurance and Financial: A Best Place to Work in Maine The Strand Theatre seeks stories about the theater from the community for our Summer Story Drive Engaging Youth: Q&A with Trekkers Training Institute More Biz Briefs Biz Offers Maine Made treasures galore! BARBIE playing at the Strand Sept. 1-13. Click for showtimes, prices and trailer! Massive sale on Unique Lamps, Planters and bowls! KALETA & SUPER YAMBA BAND – September 22 Live at the Strand Theatre How You Can Support Students More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists