News

BELFAST — The air rang with the tenor of bagpipes July 22 as Catherine Pearce kicked off the 17th annual Maine Celtic Celebration, performing in full Scottish regalia. Kilts billowed and snapped as spectators gathered to celebrate Celtic heritage and culture with music, food, Highland Games, Renaissance reenactments and, of course, the National Cheese Roll Championship.

The weather on the two weekend days could not have been more different. On Saturday, musicians played fiddles, flutes and mandolins, to name a few, under dreary, gray clouds, whereas, on Sunday, festivalgoers applied sunscreen by the bottle.