BELFAST — The air rang with the tenor of bagpipes July 22 as Catherine Pearce kicked off the 17th annual Maine Celtic Celebration, performing in full Scottish regalia. Kilts billowed and snapped as spectators gathered to celebrate Celtic heritage and culture with music, food, Highland Games, Renaissance reenactments and, of course, the National Cheese Roll Championship.
The weather on the two weekend days could not have been more different. On Saturday, musicians played fiddles, flutes and mandolins, to name a few, under dreary, gray clouds, whereas, on Sunday, festivalgoers applied sunscreen by the bottle.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Pearce led a parade of dogs around Steamboat Landing. Corgis and St. Bernards alike followed Pearce as she played her bagpipe up and down the hill, their owners sporting umbrellas. Traditional Celtic music played throughout the day, and members of the Society for Creative Anachronism erected vast fabric tents and pulled in on brightly painted wagons.
The Society for Creative Anachronism is a group of reenactors who travel around the country from Renaissance fair to medieval feast, keeping the culture of blacksmithing, archery and herbalism alive. “I’ve always loved history and I always wanted to be a knight,” said Master Calligrapher Ed Kurasz outside his blue-and-black wagon.
Kurasz, or Edward Magyver Dos Scorpus, as he’s known to fellow society members, has traveled up and down the East Coast with the Society for Creative Anachronism for 28 years. “This is our chosen family,” he said, gesturing to the tarot reader across from him and the chainmail armorer behind. “My kids grew up in it.”
A single calligraphy scroll takes Kurasz 15 to 40 hours to complete. Intricate ink strokes and family crests decorate parchments that are tailored to specific society members. However, despite the intensive effort involved, Kurasz does not sell his scrolls. They are awarded for “good deeds,” to society compatriots, said Kurasz, who himself has 20 awards. “I put as much of my heart into it that I can.”
Kurasz used to support his passion by working at a lumberyard, but recently transitioned to traveling full-time and year-round. “I spent my first eight years [with the society] sleeping in an L.L. Bean tent,” he said. He now lives in a wheeled wagon, constructed in the style of a 15th century Scottish travelers wagon, which he built himself.
Sunday was marked mainly by two events: The Highland, or “strongman,” Games, and the National Cheese Roll Championship. The Highland Games lasted six hours in the beating sun as participants put 20-pound rocks (their shot), threw 56-pound weights and hefted 70-pound timbers called “cabers.”
The games were divided into three categories: men, women, and the more experienced masters. Participants competed in events such as the “Braemar,” a traditional Scottish competition in which the individual must throw a stone weight that weighs 16 to 23 pounds from a stationary position. Judges then determine winners based on distance thrown.
The second main event on Sunday was the National Cheese Roll Championship, in which competitors chase a wheel of cheese down a steep hill. The winner of the Cheese Roll is the competitor who manages to grab the cheese, winning, not just glory, but the cheese itself. Winners also received a box of 12 varieties of cheese, and all participants won a block of cheddar.
The official roller of the cheese was John Pangiochy, who has been at it for 15 years. The Cheese Roll was divided into four age brackets, which are then divided by gender. Children and adults alike sprinted and tumbled after the wheel, oftentimes ending in a pile at the bottom of the hill. All participants had to sign a waiver to compete, as — although no pushing or tripping is allowed — accidents have been known to happen.