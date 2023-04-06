News

Tug and Genna Black

Tug, a licensed therapy dog, poses with his person, Genna Black. Tug has helped Belfast Area High School students and staff cope with a student’s death. Photo by Jim Leonard

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — Genna Black is a science teacher at Belfast Area High School. Five years ago, she brought home an 8-week-old golden retriever named Tugboat.

Tug was not the pick of the litter. He was, in fact, the last of his litter. Today, Tug is top dog in the land of the Lion.

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you