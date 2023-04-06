BELFAST — Genna Black is a science teacher at Belfast Area High School. Five years ago, she brought home an 8-week-old golden retriever named Tugboat.
Tug was not the pick of the litter. He was, in fact, the last of his litter. Today, Tug is top dog in the land of the Lion.
While he was still a puppy, Black took Tug to a summer camp where she was working — a camp filled with young children. It was there that Tug let Black know his purpose.
“He just loved the kids,” Black said. “He was great around them. That’s when I started to realize he was telling me that this was his job, to make people feel happy.”
Taking Tug’s cue, Black enrolled Tug in obedience training and a succession of courses designed to make him a licensed therapy dog. Included in those training sessions were several tests and observations conducted by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Tug passed them all with flying colors.
“What makes him good at that is that Tug is a really calm creature,” Black explained. “Some goldens are puppies until they’re 8 years old, but Tug was just a calm, cool, collected boy from day one.”
Another feature of Tug’s therapy certification is an insurance policy that allows Tug to accompany his owner to work — a circumstance that would prove significant in early March.
“We had a student die several weeks ago,” Belfast Area High School Assistant Principal Jessica Woods said. “Our staff and students were deeply saddened. In those situations, there’s really not a lot you can do other than offer support. We knew that some kids connect to an animal better than they do to another human. Genna had a therapy dog, so how lucky are we?”
Following that tragic incident, Tug began accompanying Black to school a few days a week. Setting up camp in Black’s science lab, Tug made himself available to all students and staff at BAHS for belly rubs and banter. The response was overwhelming.
“Kids are so happy,” Woods said. “He’s brought happiness to our school. I’m incredibly grateful that we allow Tug to be here and I hope that he can be here forever.”
BAHS Principal Jeff Lovejoy said Tug was the right dog at the right time.
“The presence of Tug at our school has been warmly received,” Lovejoy said. “Many of our staff and students are dog lovers and just seeing Tug makes me and others happy during the day. Students do not always know what they need for comfort or therapy. Being able to spend a few minutes with Tug put them in a better place emotionally, and often faster than ... traditional counseling or having to use a lot of words to get stress off the plate.”
Tug currently holds “office hours” on “Gold” days at BAHS. His presence is so beneficial the school feels the need to announce it. Black says Tug has taken it all in stride.
“I have been so impressed by him, day in and day out,” Black said. “He is fine with having all kinds of kids crowd around him. He finds being around people reinforcing. I would say the response to having Tug here has been absolutely joyous.
Just like the vessel he is named for, Tug helps guide others to safe harbor.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.