SEARSMONT — The Midcoast region recently was subject to a distinct lack of nomads, gypsies, tinkers, hermits, tattoo sporters, silk twirlers, dancing whirlers, drink swillers, salty craftsmen, hardened campers, music lovers and one woman dressed as a bird. This is probably because they were all at Thresher’s Brewing Co. for the annual A.R.M.E. Boot Camp Music Festival Aug. 4 and 5.

The festival, now in its second year, hosted over 30 bands spanning several genres. Two stages were positioned at opposite ends of the Thresher’s courtyard to face each other, so the sprawling instruments of Spall flowed directly into Rigometric’s set of victorious vocals and crashing cymbals, which was able to transition seamlessly into Bait Bag on the opposite stage, an all-girl group that reminds you what it means to spit in the principal’s face.