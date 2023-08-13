SEARSMONT — The Midcoast region recently was subject to a distinct lack of nomads, gypsies, tinkers, hermits, tattoo sporters, silk twirlers, dancing whirlers, drink swillers, salty craftsmen, hardened campers, music lovers and one woman dressed as a bird. This is probably because they were all at Thresher’s Brewing Co. for the annual A.R.M.E. Boot Camp Music Festival Aug. 4 and 5.
The festival, now in its second year, hosted over 30 bands spanning several genres. Two stages were positioned at opposite ends of the Thresher’s courtyard to face each other, so the sprawling instruments of Spall flowed directly into Rigometric’s set of victorious vocals and crashing cymbals, which was able to transition seamlessly into Bait Bag on the opposite stage, an all-girl group that reminds you what it means to spit in the principal’s face.
All of this took place while tucked into the base of Thresher’s Brewing Co., which has been serving local Mainers and the odd weary wanderer in Searsmont since 2016. The courtyard, ringed in comfortable wooden benches and pavilions, saw the tread of an assortment of boots, high heels, Converse All-Stars and Birkenstocks, as people milled from stage to stage and into the Thresher’s building to grab a pint.
A.R.M.E. Boot Camp is a camping-included event, with large fields available for tents, campers and vans. On Friday, even under the threat of downpour, an assortment of dedicated festivalgoers set up their tarps some 200 feet from the stages, and were rewarded with a night that was, for the most part, subject only to scattered showers.
Saturday, on the other hand, was bright and sunny. Food trucks, such as Papa’s Porkhouse and Port Harbor Jamaican Grill, served the hungry attendees, and tables set up with band merchandise dotted the lot.
Will Bradford of A.R.M.E. Group and Ian Smith of Sun Tiki Studios in Portland coordinated the event. More than a few of the artists gave Bradford a nod during their sets, thanking him for setting up the festival, letting everyone know that it was his birthday. Bradford himself played in several bands, including SeepeopleS and TheWorst.
Headliners of the festival included Vapors of Morphine, hailing from Boston, Scissorfight of New Hampshire, and the Rustic Overtones, who returned to the stage after a multiple-year hiatus.
They, however, were only a few of the many bands that made impressions. Vocalist of Lake Over Fire Olive Twombly channeled the band’s sludgy tones while writhing in front of the crowd on a pair of speakers, accentuating a particularly emotional point by kicking over a vase of flowers.
Also from Portland, Myles Bullen serenaded the audience with an acoustic ukulele, bobbing heads with his poignant lyrics and impassioned screams. Sporting a pink T-shirt that read “Cello Slut” and shouting out his dog, Bullen struck chords both on his instrument and in chests as he sang, “Healing hurts like you’re swallowing bruises/It’s true that you didn’t choose this.”
Music rang well into the night on both Friday and Saturday, with acts playing past midnight. Inside Thresher’s waited a warm, quiet respite for anyone who wished to take a break from the music outside. A gleaming wooden bar, friendly staff, and a well-used pool table welcomed anybody who might need a moment.
Another welcome refreshment, Lone Crow Cawfee, greeted festivalgoers on Saturday and Sunday morning, offering cups to anyone who might need a boost. Attendees eased into Saturday by tossing frisbees on the lawn, stretching out beneath canopies and trading friendly conversation. One man, who tipped over on a bench, jokingly cried that he was in need of a carpenter. Luckily, several were present.