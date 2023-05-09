News

Aerial view of Sears Island and Mack Point

This aerial view shows Sears Island and Mack Point, sites under consideration for a wind port site where giant wind turbines would be constructed and launched for placement in an offshore windfarm.

 Photo by Rolf Olsen, Courtesy of Friends of Sears Island

SEARSPORT — Mack Point and Sears Island are under consideration to serve as a new 100-acre port where floating wind turbines can be built, launched and towed to a new wind farm proposed for the Gulf of Maine as part of the state’s plan to develop new sources of renewable energy.

A public meeting on the proposed port will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Searsport Community Center, 42 Prospect St., organized by Friends of Sears Island with support from Islesboro Islands Trust, Sierra Club Maine, and others.

