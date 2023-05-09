SEARSPORT — Mack Point and Sears Island are under consideration to serve as a new 100-acre port where floating wind turbines can be built, launched and towed to a new wind farm proposed for the Gulf of Maine as part of the state’s plan to develop new sources of renewable energy.
A public meeting on the proposed port will be held Saturday, May 20, at the Searsport Community Center, 42 Prospect St., organized by Friends of Sears Island with support from Islesboro Islands Trust, Sierra Club Maine, and others.
They plan to share the latest information available about the proposed plan, and to hear questions and concerns from members of the community. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for free coffee, tea, baked goods and socializing, and presentations will be given from 10 a.m. to noon.
According to a press release from the organizers, audience members will learn more about how the proposed port would affect not only Searsport, but the entire Midcoast region and beyond. Presentations will include information about the history of proposals to develop Sears Island; a description of the marshalling port, including the most recent diagrams of how the port would fit on Mack Point or Sears Island; the expected timeline for permitting, decision-making, and construction; an overview of Sears Island’s natural, recreational, and other resources; a discussion of why many believe Mack Point should be the chosen location, if a wind port is to be built in Penobscot Bay; and how the public can make their thoughts and opinions known to the decision-makers.