BELFAST — Kenn Ortmann, director of Belfast Municipal Airport, was taking off on an Angel Flight to Presque Isle July 5 when he noticed something near one of the runways.
“I thought it was a garbage bag,” Ortmann said. “I figured it must have been blown by the wind.”
When Ortmann returned from his flight, he discovered that two other similar objects had been spotted near the runways.
Ortmann immediately removed the items, which turned out to be three large sky lanterns.
Sky lanterns, also known as Kongming lanterns or Chinese lanterns, are small hot air balloons made of paper with an opening at the bottom where a small fire is suspended. Sky lanterns have been made for centuries in cultures around the world to be launched for play or as part of long-established festivities.
Sky lanterns can reach a height of up to 800 meters, burn for 20-40 minutes, and drift in the air for several kilometers.
While sky lanterns are made almost entirely of paper, the opening at the bottom features a metal ring used for placing the object producing the fire that powers the lantern’s ascent.
The biggest risk posed by flying lanterns is the danger of fire. In principle, you are releasing a little bonfire into the environment, and you have no control over where the sky lantern will go or land. If one of these lanterns falls to the ground while it is still burning, it can start a fire in a home or in vegetation.
Because of the height they can reach, these lanterns pose a risk for aviators, and the airspace surrounding airports.
“There are two main risks,” Ortmann explained. “The light given off by these lanterns can be distracting to a pilot, particularly if they are operating with instrument control. The second is collision. If a pilot runs into one of these lanterns, it can obscure the wind screen or get stuck in the propeller.”
Additionally, sky lanterns can easily be mistaken for distress flares. This has resulted in many false alarms and unnecessary callouts for emergency services.
In the United States, sky lanterns are banned by 16 states — including Maine. Penalties for violators are enforced and vary based on the circumstances.
The lanterns discovered on the airport runway July 5 were not small. Each of the lanterns was approximately 30 inches in length. Several had burn marks at the base and middle portions. The wiring used to support the flame acted as an anchor, keeping the lantern in place on the runway.
“I’m glad we were able to remove them without incident,” Ortmann said.