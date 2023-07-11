News

Sky lanterns discovered near airport runways

Belfast Municipal Airport Director Kenn Ortmann shows the three sky lanterns discovered near the runways July 5. The use of these objects is banned in Maine, as well as in 15 other states. 

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Municipal Airport

BELFAST — Kenn Ortmann, director of Belfast Municipal Airport, was taking off on an Angel Flight to Presque Isle July 5 when he noticed something near one of the runways.

“I thought it was a garbage bag,” Ortmann said. “I figured it must have been blown by the wind.”

Tags

Recommended for you