BELFAST — Kenn Ortmann’s job description has expanded.
Ortmann, the director of the Belfast Municipal Airport, is overseeing the finishing touches on a new fuel farm at the airport.
“It’s been about 10 years,” Ortmann said of the last time the airport offered aircraft fuel on site. “We should be ready to offer fuel in a few days. It’s exciting.”
The new fuel farm consists of two tanks with control panels. The fuel tanks were delivered in late April and Ortmann has been working with the vendor to ensure the control panel system is operating properly.
“It’s a great system,” Ortmann said. “Most of the components are plug and play, but there are a few things that need adjustment.”
The tanks will house two different types of aircraft fuel, Jet A and 100 Low Lead.
“100 Low Lead is for the small, piston-driven aircraft,” Ortmann said. “Jet A is for corporate or charter aircraft.”
The Jet A tank holds 4,000 gallons of fuel. The 100 Low Lead tank holds 8,000 gallons.
In the past, aircraft fuel was contracted to local vendors who provided fuel at the airport. Ortmann said those agreements dried up 10 years ago with the vendor taking his equipment when the company departed. The airport has not offered aircraft fuel on site ever since.
The new fuel farm will allow aircraft to land, taxi to the pumps and load fuel with a credit card payment.
Ortmann points out the relevance of that revenue.
“The airport is owned by the city,” he explained. “The revenue generated by fuel sales will allow us to reduce the tax burden and help pay for airport improvements.”
Making sure those fuel sales are competitive with other local airports will be a new function of Ortmann’s job. He will specifically be concerned about the pricing of 100 Low Lead. Pilots who use this type fuel generally plan their trips around the least expensive fuel options along the way. Ortmann wants to remain competitive.
“On the one hand you want the price low enough to attract people to come here for fuel,” he said. “On the other hand, I’d like the best price I can get in order to generate revenue. I’ll probably be checking prices for 100 Low Lead every day to make adjustments.”
Pricing the Jet A fuel will be a bit easier. Corporate and charter flights generally have a fixed destination. Fuel is purchased at the closest destination with costs passed on to the customer.
Ortmann says the airport is considering other possible revenue streams, including leasing land for Verizon to erect a 5G cell tower and, possibly, using land to host a solar farm.
“When we brought up the idea of the cell tower,” he said, “everyone was stunned. You can’t put a tower near an airport. As it turns out the 5G cell towers are much shorter. Better to have them lease it from us, than to move a few hundred feet away and pay somebody else.”
As the finishing touches were applied to the new fuel farm, Ortmann became a marketing director, trying to get the word out to pilots, airports and aviation fuel apps that Belfast now has fuel. Attracting more air traffic to Belfast will be a benefit to both the airport and the community.
“It’s a great revenue source for the airport,” he said. “The people that come here for fuel will spend their money in town, or in the area, at local restaurants and businesses. It’s just another way to showcase the community.”
Aircraft began refueling at the Belfast Municipal Airport this past weekend.
“We look forward to a busy summer,” Ortmann said.