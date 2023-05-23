News

BELFAST — For lovers of folk music and indie pop, May 19-20 was a head-to-Belfast weekend. The piquant, coastal city played host to the All Roads Music Festival.

Darlin' Corey Band

The Darlin’ Corey band perform in the theater room of the Belfast Maskers’ Theater during the All Roads Music Festival on May 19. Photo by Nate Stanley

Founded in 2015, the festival celebrates authentic regional music, which can range from Indie to Bluegrass. To guarantee authenticity and regional value, artists and groups must be Maine-based.

Songwriter's Circle

All Roads Music Festival offered workshop sessions, like the Songwriters’ Circle shown here, for artists of all levels and abilities. By Jim Leonard
Tricky Britches

Band members of Tricky Britches take a break. In front is bassist Jed Bresette and standing is fiddler Tyler Lienhardt. Photo by Nate Stanley
Peter Gallway and the Real Band

Peter Gallway and the Real Band relax in the musician’s lounge. Photo by Nate Stanley