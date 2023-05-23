BELFAST — For lovers of folk music and indie pop, May 19-20 was a head-to-Belfast weekend. The piquant, coastal city played host to the All Roads Music Festival.
Founded in 2015, the festival celebrates authentic regional music, which can range from Indie to Bluegrass. To guarantee authenticity and regional value, artists and groups must be Maine-based.
The festival is currently in its 7th year. After a pandemic-inspired hiatus in 2020 and 2021, the popular music gathering in the Museum in the Streets returned last year.
All Roads provides a diverse selection of music, as well as workshops for musicians of all levels.
This year, nearly 40 different artists and groups performed on six stages throughout downtown Belfast.
While each artist and group’s musical style is their own, there are some who are willing to go where the music takes them.
The Tricky Britches, for instance, perform the more traditional genres.
“We do everything from traditional Bluegrass to folk rock,” said Tricky Britches banjo players Richard Bicknell.
Bicknell, a full-time firefighter/EMT for the City of South Portland, has been fascinated with folk music since his childhood in Cornish, where an annual Bluegrass festival was hosted in an apple orchard.
Bicknell and the Britches used to tour professionally, but the pandemic forced band members to take day jobs.
“That kind of lifestyle takes a toll,” said Britches band member Tyler Lienhardt.
All Roads attract fans from far and wide. Thousands of festival goers filled the streets to listen, participate in discussion panels, or sit in with the Songwriter’s Circle. Many of these fans appreciate the vibe offered by All Roads, and Belfast.
“It’s a characteristically Maine festival,” said Farmington’s Amy Taranko, “with the coastal setting and the local musicians.”
Some of those musicians become legends of their industry.
Peter Gallway and the Real Band performed on May 19. Gallway, an icon of folk music, told the audience that his decision to become a musician was inspired by watching a Rolling Stones in New York City.
“After that concert,” Gallway said, “I told myself that this was what I wanted to do.”
Gallway, born in New York, has adopted Maine as his home and base of operations. He has 40 albums to his credit.
Spectator Mike Howell, of Cambridge, MA, likes the diversity of the acts, and the venue.
“You never know what you’re going to find,” said Howell. “There’s a lot of different styles and they’re all great. I like the fact that you can walk through town from stage to stage. They really have this set up well.”