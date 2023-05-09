SEARSMONT — Ames Elementary School kicked off nurse appreciation week by awarding school nurse Shannon Robbins with the H.E.A.R.T. Award, a new honor created by the school to highlight the school nurse, during a May 8 ceremony.
Roughly 127 students sat on the floor of the school’s gymnasium while groups of kids honored the school nurse with projects they created. It was a collaborative effort of all the school’s students, who also got a say in how the school nurse should be honored, fourth grade teacher Sarah Nelson said. Nelson helped plan the ceremony, which was a surprise to Robbins.
When Robbins first walked into the gymnasium and saw friends and family, along with all the students, her fist thought was “oh my,” Robbins said. Not one student tipped her off to the surprise ceremony over the last couple of weeks.
Students worked on projects recognizing Robbins in the couple of weeks prior to the ceremony, then presented them to the school nurse during the event, Nelson said. Some students created posters, while others made heart-shaped cutouts. They were all given to Robbins during the ceremony, along with a red, heart-shaped award.
The H.E.A.R.T. Award was inspired by the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, Nelson said. The DAISY Award is a recognition program that honors nurses working in various settings, according to The Daisy Foundation website.
Robbins will see a need in the community and works to address that need, Nelson said. The school nurse is described as a humble person who will step up to help at any moment. “She brings so much,” Nelson said.
When Nelson was considering how to best honor Robbins, she and the students kept coming back to the thought of her being the heart of the school, so they decided to aptly name the new recognition the H.E.A.R.T. Award, Nelson said. The award name is an acronym for Helps Every A-student Respectfully and Thoughtfully.
The last few years since the start of the pandemic have been difficult, Robbins said. She had to have a lot of hard conversations with families about quarantine requirements, along with all the contact tracing that was mandatory at that time.
Coming out of difficult pandemic years, it is nice to be back in school with all students, she said. She also enjoys the recognition for what has been a difficult profession to work in for the last few years. Her efforts are part of a larger nursing team in the district. She could not do her job without the support of her team members, so she will bring the award back to them.
The Regional School Unit 71 school administration is supportive of the nursing team, listening and advocating for it, she said. The local community is also a good place to live and work.
Though the mother of five never saw herself working in a school when she was a nursing student, she now enjoys seeing how the kids grow and change over the years, she said.
When Robbins was first hired in the district in 2015, she worked in four different buildings but the nursing team has expanded since then and now she only works at Ames Elementary and the Gladys Weymouth School in Morrill, she said.
Her job is more than just helping kids with medical care, she also works with teachers to help figure out what children might need or what they might be going through, she said. She helps develop creative ways to help children with their academics so they can succeed in the classroom. “To be that person that somebody comes in and trusts is a good feeling,” she said.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.