News

SEARSMONT — Ames Elementary School kicked off Nurse Appreciation Week by presenting school nurse Shannon Robbins with the H.E.A.R.T. Award, a new honor created by the school to highlight the school nurse, during a May 8 ceremony.

Roughly 127 students sat on the floor of the school’s gymnasium while groups of kids honored the school nurse with projects they created. It was a collaborative effort of all the school’s students, who also got a say in how the school nurse should be honored, fourth grade teacher Sarah Nelson said. Nelson helped plan the ceremony, which was a surprise to Robbins.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you