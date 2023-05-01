News

Flooding on Whitcomb Road in Waldo

Flooding on Whitcomb Road in Waldo caused by this weekend's storm. 

 Photo by Michelle Christian

BELFAST — A late spring storm brought with it a variety of weather and dangerous conditions for Waldo County residents Sunday into Monday.

Heavy rain, high winds, power outages, thunder and lightning were all part of a 24-hour storm that left most of Maine with flood warnings.

Route 137 in Brooks

A vehicle navigates a flooded Route 137 in Brooks on May 1. 
Belfast Harbor during April 30 storm

Waves break furiously in Belfast Harbor during this weekend's storm. 