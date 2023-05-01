April says goodbye May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Flooding on Whitcomb Road in Waldo caused by this weekend's storm. Photo by Michelle Christian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — A late spring storm brought with it a variety of weather and dangerous conditions for Waldo County residents Sunday into Monday.Heavy rain, high winds, power outages, thunder and lightning were all part of a 24-hour storm that left most of Maine with flood warnings.The National Weather Service reports that 4.17 inches of rain fell in Belfast from the late morning hours of April 30 through the early morning hours of May 1. A vehicle navigates a flooded Route 137 in Brooks on May 1. Photo by Michelle Christian Flooded streams and roadways slowed commutes with National Weather Service, local law enforcement and emergency services urging residents to take proper precautions in areas impacted by flooding. Waves break furiously in Belfast Harbor during this weekend's storm. Photo by Michelle Christian An NWS flood warning remained in effect until 5 p.m. on May 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Belfast Flooding Rain National Weather Service Flood Warning Recommended for you Biz Briefs 3,000 DUCKS RACING TOWARD CAMDEN HARBOR! Amy Bowen Earns CPIA Designation Portland Office Welcomes Kali Pratt Six Business Spring Hop Coming! Vintage Accents “Mischievous Magpie” Is Live! More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Spring Hop is Saturday!!! Opening at 10:30 today. Six Businesses Spring Hop is coming! THE DUCKS ARE COMING! Mother’s Day Jewelry Sale and Complimentary Tea at Belfast United Methodist Church More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists