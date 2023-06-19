BELFAST — The 27th annual Arts in the Park comes to Steamboat Landing Park on the waterfront Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s Arts in the Park event, one of the most respected arts and fine crafts festivals in the Midcoast, will feature more than 100 Maine artists with a variety of art offerings, along with live music and food.
The venue is a large open park on the ocean’s edge, with a harbor walk, sailboats nearby and a summer breeze to enjoy.
Artist of the Year Helena Melone of Datura Arts will showcase her beautiful fiber arts.
The gazebo at Steamboat Landing will host live music throughout the weekend, including Fully Funktional, Jonesville, Anni & the Rainmakers, Belfast Bay Fiddlers, Smoke & Mojo, and Adam Ouellette.
Waterfall Arts will bring interactivity to the event for the second year.
Visitors can stop by Waterfall Arts’ booths for live demonstrations and experience some of what the public-access studios offer with a miniature print station, pottery wheel, and painting activities for creatives of all ages. Explore new mediums and learn more about offerings from Midcoast Maine’s largest community art center, home of Maine’s longest-running life drawing group and the only full-time community-based public-access glassblowing studio in Maine.
Food vendors include 207 Foodies, Belfast Lions Club, Big Daddy's Hot Box, Sebastian's Pizza and Stone Fox Farm Creamery. Marshall Wharf Brewing Co. will have a beer garden available and students from Belfast Area High School Class of 2024 will be on hand to offer coffee and breakfast items for sale Saturday morning as a fund-raiser for Project Graduation, while supplies last.
The event is presented by the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and Belfast Parks & Recreation Department with thanks to returning platinum event sponsors KSW Federal Credit Union and RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate; gold sponsors Camden National Bank, Central Maine Power and First National Bank; silver music sponsors Friends of Belfast Parks and Front Street Shipyard; and bronze sponsors Belfast Community Co-op, Consumers Fuel Co., Hamlin's Marine, Ronald Nissenbaum & Humphreys, and Wild Cow Creamery.