Arts in the Park

The popular Arts in the Park festival returns to Belfast for its 27th year this weekend, June 24 and 25. 

BELFAST — The 27th annual Arts in the Park comes to Steamboat Landing Park on the waterfront Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s Arts in the Park event, one of the most respected arts and fine crafts festivals in the Midcoast, will feature more than 100 Maine artists with a variety of art offerings, along with live music and food.