Savannah Springer

Senior Savannah Springer is the Belfast Area High School recipient of the Maine Principal's Award. 

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Area High School

BELFAST — Savannah Springer, a senior at Belfast Area High School, has been selected to received the 2023 Maine Principal's Award by BAHS Principal Jeff Lovejoy.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement, leadership and citizenship.

