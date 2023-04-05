BELFAST — Savannah Springer, a senior at Belfast Area High School, has been selected to received the 2023 Maine Principal's Award by BAHS Principal Jeff Lovejoy.
The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement, leadership and citizenship.
“It’s always a challenge to select a single senior, each year, to receive this award,” Lovejoy said. “Savannah kept surfacing as the right choice and I am confident and pleased that she is deserving to join this impressive group of students from around the state.”
Lovejoy said Springer has demonstrated “a well-rounded experience at BAHS.”
Beyond the classroom, Springer is a three-year member of the BAHS swim team and has been a member of the Lions’ tennis team for the last two years. She has been chosen captain of the BAHS Girls’ tennis team this spring.
In 2021, as a junior, Savannah was selected to serve as the student representative to the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors. In that role, she reported on RSU 71 school events at board meetings on a monthly basis.
“I’m grateful to be selected for this award,” Springer said. “It represents the hard work I’ve put in academically and in the community. I’m thankful for everything this school and this community have given me.”
Springer has consistently ranked in the top 5% of her class. Currently she has letters of acceptance from the University of Chicago, Dartmouth, University of Pennsylvania, Bowdoin College, Bates College, Brandeis University and Boston University.
Her plans for the future include attending college as a psychology major with the hope of attending law school.
