LINCOLNVILLE — The Lincolnville Select Board on April 10 approved a proposal to offer a toy library at Lincolnville Beach, awarded a paving contract for Fiscal Year 2024, and learned that funding had materialized that would reduce the property tax burden to residents.
Board members also considered an offer from the Northport Select Board to bring the two boards together for informal discussions on a range of issues, and approved a grant application aimed at replacing the pier hoist at Lincolnville Beach.
Christine Leary, a member of the Lincolnville Improvement Association, presented a proposal for the toy library to take its act to the beach, specifically Lincolnville Beach.
Leary told the board the LIA would fund construction of a box to hold beach toys, and members would donate the toys for the start-up of the project.
Board members embraced the proposal, with some reservations.
“It is most likely the reality is that some things may be taken,” said board member Keryn Laite, “including the toy box.”
Leary noted that the security of the toys and toy box were concerns for the LIA as well. She said that she would attempt to get volunteers to check the area in the morning and at night, assuring that everything was accounted for and that the toys were put away when appropriate.
The board unanimously approved the proposal.
“If this works out,” Leary said, “we’ll see about putting toy boxes at other locations, like Breezemere Park.”
Town Adminstrator David Kinney reported that the Maine Department of Education had “found more money in their coffee can” to subsidize school districts.
Kinney said the additional funding would result in a 6% increase in the cost to taxpayers, down from 10% "if the state had not adjusted the original disbursement."
The coffee can was passed from the school board to the Select Board as Kinney reported that an additional $77,305 was discovered in revenue sharing funds. These funds will be used to reduce the property tax burden on Lincolnville residents.
He announced that six bids had been received for the FY24 paving contract. The low bidder was F.C. Work & Sons Inc., headquartered in Jackson. That bid came in at $310,989.
Kinney told the board that F.C. Work & Sons had never worked for the town previously, but that he had vetted the company without any concerns.
“We’re as comfortable as we can be with someone we don’t know,” Kinney said. The board unanimously approved the bid award.
Board members also unanimously approved a Harbor Management and Access Grant application. The grant will be used to replace the pier hoist at Lincolnville Beach. The grant calls for a 25% match from the town.
An invitation from the Northport Select Board, calling for an informal meeting between the two town boards, was received well by board members.
“It’s a good thing when neighboring communities want to discuss issues that we might be facing, or facing in the future,” said board Chair Ladleah Dunn. The board agreed to pursue that meeting following the upcoming town meetings/elections in both communities.
In other business, the board approved liquor license renewals for The Inn at Ocean’s Edge and Cellardoor Winery.
The board also unanimously approved a new adjusted rate in its contract with Midcoast Solid Waste Corp. The adjustment will result in minor increases in the “pay as you throw” trash bags and the tonnage received from towns.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.