The Lincolnville Select Board approved the installation of a toy box at Lincolnville Beach at its Apr. 10 meeting. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

LINCOLNVILLE — The Lincolnville Select Board on April 10 approved a proposal to offer a toy library at Lincolnville Beach, awarded a paving contract for Fiscal Year 2024, and learned that funding had materialized that would reduce the property tax burden to residents.

Board members also considered an offer from the Northport Select Board to bring the two boards together for informal discussions on a range of issues, and approved a grant application aimed at replacing the pier hoist at Lincolnville Beach.

