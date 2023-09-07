BELFAST — Belfast City Council approved the implementation of a Short-Term Rental Registry at its meeting Sept. 5. The registry requires owners of STRs, or “non-owner-occupied” housing such as Airbnbs, to register their units with the city.
The city's Planning and Codes Department drafted the ordinance. It reads, “The purpose of this article is to establish a procedure and standards for the City to annually monitor short-term rentals.” Many cities and towns across Maine and the U.S. have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, similar ordinances in an attempt to curtail rising housing costs.
The ordinance requires owners of STRs to register with the city by Wednesday, Nov. 1. There will be a $50 fee accompanying the application, with a $100 penalty per day for each day of operation without registration.
Councilors passed the measure on a 5-0 vote, with no one abstaining. Jon Boynton of the City Planning and Codes Department presented the ordinance with its amendments before the council, and a public hearing followed. This was the second public hearing on the rental registry, the first having taken place on Aug. 15.
Only one citizen spoke during the public hearing, Belfast resident Glenn Montgomery, who spoke to the lack of long-term rentals in Belfast and the rising housing costs. “We are in some ways a victim of our own success,” Montgomery said. “We have become a destination city.”
Montgomery urged the council to accelerate the short-term rental registry process, and said, “I don’t understand why we can’t start the clock right after you pass this second reading, so we can make this decision sooner.”
The growth of non-owner-occupied units has grown in Belfast over the past few years, especially since the pandemic. With more and more people wishing to vacation in Maine, the number of STRs, which according to the AirbnbB website average about $245 a night, has skyrocketed. One effect of this growth is a decline in the number of year-round rentals, as well as homes for sale to people wishing to move to the area.
Councilor Paul Dean also commented on the shortage of housing in Belfast, saying, “[The registry] is a way for the Planning Department… to better [understand] what we need to do for changes in the city of Belfast to actually create more units and availability of rentals in the city.”
The city plans to include registry requirements in the tax bills that are set to be mailed to Belfast residents in the “next week or the week after,” Boynton said.
The ordinance specifies that owner-occupied dwellings, or rooms within those dwellings, are not subject to the registry.