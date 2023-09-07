News

BELFAST — Belfast City Council approved the implementation of a Short-Term Rental Registry at its meeting Sept. 5. The registry requires owners of STRs, or “non-owner-occupied” housing such as Airbnbs, to register their units with the city.

The city's Planning and Codes Department drafted the ordinance. It reads, “The purpose of this article is to establish a procedure and standards for the City to annually monitor short-term rentals.” Many cities and towns across Maine and the U.S. have implemented, or are in the process of implementing, similar ordinances in an attempt to curtail rising housing costs.