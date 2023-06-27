News

Presentation at Belfast's 250th anniversary event

Sen. Chip Curry presents Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders with a legislative proclamation, and an American Flag that was flown over the state Capitol on June 21, the 250th anniversary of the city's founding. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — On June 21 an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the lawn in front of Belfast City Hall to commemorate 2 1/2 centuries of Belfast.

The event kicked off what will amount to a yearlong celebration of Belfast’s founding on June 21, 1773.