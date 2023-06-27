BELFAST — On June 21 an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the lawn in front of Belfast City Hall to commemorate 2 1/2 centuries of Belfast.
The event kicked off what will amount to a yearlong celebration of Belfast’s founding on June 21, 1773.
BELFAST — On June 21 an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the lawn in front of Belfast City Hall to commemorate 2 1/2 centuries of Belfast.
The event kicked off what will amount to a yearlong celebration of Belfast’s founding on June 21, 1773.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders unveiled a plaque to commemorate the city’s first 250 years. Sanders also announced a time capsule would be gathered and buried at a later date.
Sanders was just one of many local and state dignitaries in attendance. State Sen. Chip Curry, D-Waldo, originally scheduled to miss the ceremony, took advantage of a two-hour legislative recess to both attend the ceremony and present Sanders with a legislative proclamation and American flag.
Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig welcomed everyone to the event, expressing gratitude to residents and the council for their willingness to work together on behalf of the community.
The ceremony began with Megan Pinette, executive director of the Belfast Historical Society, giving a brief, yet comprehensive, history of the city.
Representatives for Gov. Janet Mills; U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine; U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District; and Maine Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Belfast, each read congratulatory greetings.
Belfast Poet Laureate Maya Stein created a poem for the event, with most of the verses coming from Belfast residents. Stein had asked residents to send her their memories of Belfast in lines or verses and blended those memories into poetry.
City Councilor Mike Hurley passed out small programs for the event. One side of the program contained a homage to the Native Americans that was read at the start of the ceremony:
“We acknowledge and honor the Penobscot people who have lived in this land for more than 11,000 years.”
Longtime journalist and co-author of The History of Belfast Maine in the 20th Century, Jay Davis noted that, when Belfast was incorporated, slaves represented a quarter of the American population.
Belfast was founded prior to the American Revolution. The town was abandoned for five years during the Revolutionary War after the British captured Castine and menaced the town. Those who returned to Belfast after the war began a legacy of transformation. The town is now a city with nearly 7,000 residents.
Many of those residents turned out, young and old, to help celebrate Belfast’s 250th anniversary.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.