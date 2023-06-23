News

Presentation at Belfast's 250th anniversary event

Sen. Chip Curry presents Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders with a legislative proclamation, and an American Flag that was flown over the state Capitol on June 21, the 250th anniversary of the city's founding. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — On June 21 an enthusiastic crowd gathered on the lawn in front of Belfast City Hall to commemorate 2 1/2  centuries of Belfast.

The event kicked off what will amount to a yearlong celebration of Belfast’s founding on June 21, 1773.

Plaque commemorating Belfast's first 250 years

This plaque was unveiled by Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders at the conclusion of the June 21 ceremony commemorating Belfast's 250 anniversary. 
Crowd ar 250th anniversary ceremony in Belfast

A large crowd views Belfast's 250th anniversary ceremony at City Hall on June 21. 