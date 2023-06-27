BELFAST — The 27th Arts in the Park festival returned June 24 and 25 to its picturesque setting, with musicians, food trucks and art vendors overlooking Harbor Park and the bay.
The festival honored Heléna Melone as its Artist of the Year. Melone, who extracts inspiration from her natural surroundings in Maine, uses paint on silk, which is 100% recycled fiber content, according to her website.
Her vendor booth at the festival featured original paintings and prints, as well as home décor such as pillows and mini tapestries, and clothing items for adults and children alike.
When Melone received the call notifying her that she was Artist of the Year, she recalled being concerned that she had botched her application.
“What I remember was that they called me, and they said, ‘Are you applying to be in Arts in the Park again this year?’ and I said, ‘Oh, no! Did I miss the deadline? What did I do wrong?’ and they were like, ‘No, we wanted to tell you that you were named Artist of the Year.’”
“It was pretty funny. I was very excited, and I thought it was funny that I immediately thought, oh no, what did I do wrong?”
Melone continued, “This show has been delightful, and I’m so grateful ... I’ve been in this community for 18 years as a dancer, and then I evolved back into visual art, which is part of my background training in college.
“I’m moving to Stonington this summer, so being named Artist of the Year is sort of a delightful send-off. That’s what is most meaningful to me.”
Also featured at Arts in the Park was a community center set up by Waterfall Arts as an interactive experience for visitors to try their hand at different artistic modalities, including printmaking and wheel throwing, or forming clay into vessels on a potter’s wheel.
Other artists offered face painting, and families brought their children and pups out for a weekend that saw sunshine emerge by late morning on Sunday.
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce served as the primary organizer of the event, and over 100 Maine artists participated as vendors this year.