BELFAST — The 27th Arts in the Park festival returned June 24 and 25 to its picturesque setting, with musicians, food trucks and art vendors overlooking Harbor Park and the bay.

The festival honored Heléna Melone as its Artist of the Year. Melone, who extracts inspiration from her natural surroundings in Maine, uses paint on silk, which is 100% recycled fiber content, according to her website.