BELFAST — The 27th Arts in the Park festival returned June 24 and 25 to its picturesque setting, with musicians, food trucks and art vendors overlooking Harbor Park and the bay.

The festival honored Heléna Melone as its Artist of the Year. Melone, who extracts inspiration from her natural surroundings in Maine, uses paint on silk, which is 100% recycled fiber content, according to her website.

Artist of the Year

Heléna Melone, Artist of the Year, at Arts in the Park. Photos by Freyja Grey
Vendor tent

A vendor shows off photography of Maine during Arts in the Park in Belfast June 24-25.
Melone's tent

Artist of the Year Heléna Melone features home goods and wearable art along with prints and paintings in her tent at Arts in the Park June 24-25. 
Tiny festival guest

Families brought their dogs out for a sunny walk through the lines of tents. 
Picnic table dining

Ample seating was provided for visitors of the festival. 
Vendor tents

Though it rained on Saturday, the clouds and mist started to clear on Sunday. 
Festival band plays on

People gather to enjoy their food and beverages by the live music.
Children's activities

Bouncy houses and face-painting were enjoyed by families, free-of-charge. 