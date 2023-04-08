News

Car fire outside Family Dollar Store

Belfast firefighters quickly extinguish an April 7 car fire outside the Family Dollar Store on Lincolnville Avenue. 

 Staff photo by Chausa Tra

BELFAST — The Belfast Fire Department responded to a car fire April 7 outside the Family Dollar Store at 104 Lincolnville Ave.

Belfast Engine 4 arrived on the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m. and found a vehicle, next to the store, engulfed in flames.