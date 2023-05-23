News

Belfast Garden Club plant sale.

The Belfast Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale on May 27 at Steamboat Park and the Belfast Boathouse. 

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Garden Club

BELFAST ¯ The Belfast Garden Club’s annual plant sale is Saturday, May 27 (or May 28 in the event of rain), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Steamboat Landing and the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial St.

Residents ready to embrace the gardening season will find more than 500 plants available for purchase as well as garden-related items such as tools, books, plant stakes and statuary. A number of special items will be offered through a silent auction, including a Millside Industries red wagon and handwoven placemats.