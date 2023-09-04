News

Hutchinson crowd

Attendees at the listening session dedicated to saving the Hutchinson Center mingle after the meeting Aug. 30 at Belfast Free Library. 

 Photo by Kyle Laurita

BELFAST — Belfast Free Library hosted a room of concerned citizens for an open “listening session” on Aug. 30 to discuss the fate of the Hutchinson Center, which the University of Maine closed Aug. 5 for financial reasons.

Approximately 70 people attended the meeting, including Sen. Chip Curry, D-Waldo, and Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Belfast. A Steering Committee, individuals who have tasked themselves with saving the Hutchinson Center, led the meeting, which was for the purpose of gathering ideas and comments from the community.