BELFAST — Belfast Free Library hosted a room of concerned citizens for an open “listening session” on Aug. 30 to discuss the fate of the Hutchinson Center, which the University of Maine closed Aug. 5 for financial reasons.
Approximately 70 people attended the meeting, including Sen. Chip Curry, D-Waldo, and Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Belfast. A Steering Committee, individuals who have tasked themselves with saving the Hutchinson Center, led the meeting, which was for the purpose of gathering ideas and comments from the community.
Eric Sanders, who once worked at MBNA, currently Bank of America, opened the session, introducing Judy Stein, head of the Steering Committee, who provided a history of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. Until its recent closing, the center was a satellite campus of the state university in Orono.
The Hutchinson Center opened in 2000, the brainchild of Charles Cawley of MBNA and Fred Hutchinson, a former University of Maine president. The center was built on the remnants of a chicken farm and leased to the University of Maine for a dollar per year.
The Steering Committee is composed of seven individuals: Stein; Jim Patterson; Curry; Larry Theye; City Councilor Mike Hurley, a former Belfast mayor; Kim Flemming; and Dorothy Havey, executive director of the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce.
Members of the Steering Committee preluded the listening session by introducing themselves and laying out their goals.
According to Havey, since the Hutchinson Center's closing, the Chamber of Commerce has been “inundated with phone calls” by concerned citizens.
Flemming spoke to the status of the Hutchinson Center by saying that, currently, the University of Maine is “just interested in selling the building.”
After the Steering Committee members introduced themselves, Sanders opened up the conversation to the audience, who were encouraged to provide their own thoughts on how Belfast should proceed.
The majority of comments concerned the importance of the Hutchinson Center to the fabric of the town and a general anger toward the university. Several citizens related their own experiences with the campus and the importance of its function within the city.
Ron Jarvella, a Belfast resident, said that, at its inception, Charlie Colley “was interested in benefiting the community. He wasn’t really interested in benefiting the university.”
Sen. Curry addressed the crowd toward the end of the session, encouraging citizens to write letters to the president of the University of Maine, as well as the president of the board of trustees. He said the university is in the process of “reducing their footprint,” a cost-saving endeavor. As the Hutchinson Center is 30,000 square feet, it is an expensive campus to maintain.
Curry also described the center as a “rich civic space” and said, “We need to convince the University System that they are stewards of this gift.”
A few audience members threw around ideas on how to protect the interests of the Hutchinson Center, including having the University of Maine become a tenant within the building, consolidating the college into a signature program, such as a climate action project, and even charging the University for the years it spent using the center as a campus for a minimal price.
Steering Committee members handed out letters pre-addressed to the university at the end of the session for citizens to express their thoughts to the president.