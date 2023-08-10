News

BELFAST — The Belfast Rotary Club Harbor Fest, a free celebration of the city’s maritime history and traditions on the Belfast waterfront Friday, Aug. 18, Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, has something for everyone. “Over three days, Harbor Fest will offer a boatbuilding contest, a rowing regatta and two tours of Front Street Shipyard on Saturday and a Sunday morning Cardboard Boat Race,” said event chairperson and Waldo County YMCA Executive Director Russell Werkman.

“And that’s just the boat-themed activities,” Werkman added. “Saturday will include food trucks, live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Annie and the Rainmakers, Jonesville and the Belfast Bay Fiddlers, and a Pinewood Derby competition starting at 11:30 in the morning, hosted by Waldo Boy Scouts and open to everyone.” He noted that there will be children’s activities, a Touch-A-Truck area, a blueberry pancake breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and a Saturday morning 5K run with 20 pounds of lobster as first prize.”