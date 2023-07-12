News

BELFAST — The international multi-race boating event, Atlantic Challenge, is returning to Belfast the week of July 21st through the 28th, 2024 after a six-year hiatus.

The event runs every two years. The last two cycles were scheduled to be hosted by Russia in 2020 and 2022, but those events were canceled.

Arista Holden

Arista Holden trains in Penobscot Bay, 2021. 
Training

An Atlantic Challenge  team trains in Penobscot Bay, 2019. 
New York contest

American and French competitors race in the first AC Contest of Seamanship, July 1986 in New York.