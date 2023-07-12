BELFAST — The international multi-race boating event, Atlantic Challenge, is returning to Belfast the week of July 21st through the 28th, 2024 after a six-year hiatus.
The event runs every two years. The last two cycles were scheduled to be hosted by Russia in 2020 and 2022, but those events were canceled.
Arista Holden, executive director for Atlantic Challenge USA, expressed excitement when she confirmed the return of the event to her hometown.
“There is a different feeling each time it’s hosted," she said. "Organizers decide how to bring a creative approach to hosting it, with intent on sharing a unified, international community. It needs to be culturally relevant for all participants to create a space for connection.”
In 1986, Lance Lee, founder of the Apprenticeshop in Rockport, formed the first Atlantic Challenge, which was held in New York City. Lee’s mission statement remains the same after 35 years: “Our dream is to see traditional small craft in service in our inshore waters and as an educational bridge between many nations in our future.”
The American AC website states that since its inception, more than 80 vessels have been built by 16 nations. The vessels themselves are exact replicas of a French vessel from 1790 that was used to transport navy admirals between warships and land. Holden described the sleek vessels, the Bantry Bay gigs, as “the Porsche version of the dinghy.”
“They are 38 feet long and modeled after a perfectly preserved French vessel discovered in an Irish cellar," she said. "Rockport built the first two boats. There’s nothing quite like them. It’s a four-person effort to lower the sails. You’re doing this tight dance with complex orchestration. Weight movement must be perfectly calculated.”
Holden described the deep drumming sound emitted when the oars are dropped into the water after the sails have been lowered.
“It’s a unique feature that we sing while we row,” she said.
For Holden, participating in the event is not simply an opportunity to travel. She said the social emphasis of creating relationships with people from other nations is a deeply important focus of the event. One of her fondest memories is when she first participated in the challenge in 2002, and had the opportunity to join the Russian team, which led to her staying in St. Petersburg for six months.
“The Russian team was so kind, so lighthearted. They have such an incredible sense of fairness and generosity that I’ve never experienced anywhere else,” she said, adding that she was sad that Russian teams were unable to join the event in 2024, due to the lack of safety for them in the current political climate.
Now, Holden endeavors to carry on their legacy of kindness as she prepares to host the event in her hometown.
“We hosted 15 representatives from other nations in April so they were able to see Belfast, get the lay of the land," she said.
“This is not government-funded; this is a community-oriented, grassroots effort designed to build connections. I want to create bonds and build a community spirit...there are a lot of social events featured during the week, including contra dances, sea shanty singing. We collect playlists from all the teams to share music with each other.
“Whatever ways we can create spaces to make people feel comfortable, that’s what we are going to do,” she said.
In 2024, teams from 12 different nations will be participating in the races. Each team will have up to 20 people, and Holden estimates that between 300 and 500 visitors will be hosted in the Belfast Area. “That may include spectators, friends and family who come to support the event,” she said.
The event itself will consist of 11 different races, including sailing, rowing and a “Crew Overboard” rescue effort in which a simulated emergency response is judged.
The AC American website also describes two additional awards: The John Kerr Award for Best Seamanship, and The Spirit of Atlantic Challenge Trophy, for the team that best demonstrates “international friendship and cooperation; not competition.”