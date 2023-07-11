News

Strawberry Festival in Lincolnville

A family relaxes at the Lincolnville Strawberry Festival on July 8. 

 Photo by Nate Stanley

LINCOLNVILLE — For one day of the year at least, strawberries take the spotlight as the fruit of fashion, as Lincolnville residents hold a festival in honor of locally grown Fragaria ananassa.

Strawberry Festival, an old-fashioned parade and cookout, was held once again on July 8. The parade featured fire engines, children on bicycles and several restored antique cars.

