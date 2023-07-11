LINCOLNVILLE — For one day of the year at least, strawberries take the spotlight as the fruit of fashion, as Lincolnville residents hold a festival in honor of locally grown Fragaria ananassa.
Strawberry Festival, an old-fashioned parade and cookout, was held once again on July 8. The parade featured fire engines, children on bicycles and several restored antique cars.
Once the parade concluded, the cookout began. This was held on the lawn of the Lincolnville Community Building, and consisted of several snack stands, cornhole games for the kids and homemade strawberry shortcake, served in the Community Hall.
Entertainment was present both inside the Community Hall and outside on the lawn; the Lincolnville Band played classical airs, beneath a comfortable tent, while those inside the hall reclined to the sound of live jazz piano.
Shortcake was not the only item on sale indoors, with goodies ranging from coffee cake to strawberry-flavored whoopie pies and homemade jam.
The proceeds all went to the Lincolnville United Church of Christ, the sole sponsor and originator of the festival. Volunteers were mainly congregants of the U.C.C., such as Cheryl Wienges, who moved here from Jefferson, Georgia, in part because of the impressive community spirit shown in Lincolnville.
“They’re ready to help people out, here in Lincolnville,” Wienges said. “If someone needs help, they put a notice on the town bulletin board. People are willing to put in the effort to help their neighbors, and that’s a very important part of community spirit.”
Another congregant, Ruth Reece, was pleased with the turnout this year.
“There are a lot of people showing up today, more than last year,” Reece said, while juggling this reporter's questions and correct change for customers buying slices of coffee cakes.
This sentiment was echoed by fellow volunteer Roberta Heald, who chaired the festival committee for five years.
“I think there are even more people showing up today than before the COVID lockdowns,” she said.
The increase in attendance didn’t come without issues, as the event had never previously run out of shortcake, a situation that seemed likely this year.
“I don’t want to be the person who goes out and tells all those people we don’t have any shortcake left,” Heald said.