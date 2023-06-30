News

Sturgeon mural

This sturgeon mural, painted by Belfast artist David Hurley, will be displayed along the Harborwalk in Belfast sometime in August. 

 By Jim Leonard

BELFAST — David Hurley had an idea.

The Belfast artist was watching a video presentation by historian James Francis regarding Native Americans in Maine. Part of Francis’s presentation focused on the actual meaning of Passagassawakeag, a Maliseet word for a place for spearing sturgeon by torchlight.

Belfast artist David Hurley

Belfast artist David Hurley shows one of the panels on his sturgeon mural that will be displayed along the Harborwalk in August. 
Belfast Municipal Airport Painting

This painting, by Belfast artist David Hurley, adorns a wall of the hanger where Hurley is creating his sturgeon mural. 