AUGUSTA — Dozens of proponents and opponents of a bill that aims to regulate the state’s proposed offshore wind port construction, among other things, drew dozens of people speaking in support and against it during a May 9 public hearing in front of the Labor and Housing Committee.
Sen. Chip Curry (D-Waldo) presented L.D. 1818 because he would like to see the state construct an offshore wind port in a way that supports workers and helps the state achieve its renewable energy goals, he said.
The state is currently looking into building a deep-water offshore wind port to construct offshore wind farms in Maine and beyond in an effort to move away from dependency on fossil fuels. It is part of an effort to power the electricity grid with renewable energy. Right now, the state is considering constructing the port at Sears Island or Mack Point, both in Searsport, or a site in Eastport.
The bill would require that those employed to build any public port facility or highway to serve offshore wind power projects enter into project labor agreements.
For offshore wind power projects that lease a state operated or owned port facility, it must use project labor agreements for all on-site construction or fabrication of materials for the project; labor peace agreements with governing full-time employees involved in the project’s manufacturing, fabrication, operation, maintenance, decommissioning or maritime access; implement a development plan that includes specific plans for recruiting and employing a diverse workforce; and use zero-emission port equipment or technology, to the extent practical.
It also requires that multiple state departments work together to seek federal Inflation Reduction Act funds, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds, along with funding from any other federal law or program to enhance climate resilience and biodiversity of any nearshore or intertidal or upland areas disturbed by activities related to offshore wind power projects, the bill reads.
Beth Ahearn, director of government affairs for Maine Conservation Voters, spoke in favor of the bill stating that the state needs to ensure that workers are receiving fair wages and working in a safe environment. She also stated that the federal government will start looking upon projects it is considering funding for favorably if project labor agreements are in place.
Winterport resident and 37-year union laborer Chris Tucker spoke in support of the bill so all workers on wind port projects will have standards in place for wages and benefits, he said. He has seen many solar farm companies building in Maine using workers from out-of-state temp agencies instead of hiring local laborers because there is no standards in place to ensure Maine workers are considered first.
He does not think project labor agreements will put the state at a competitive disadvantage because they set a standard for all companies and level the bidding playing field. Every company would be bidding with the same labor costs and benefits, he said, while other costs like materials and equipment might have more of an impact on bid prices.
“Companies probably in this room have worked under PLAs before and they’re against it today, which is shame on them because it’s all about the workers in the project and getting it done on time under budget,” he said. “… It’s a billion-dollar project and if the state’s going to look for the port and manage it … every one of you up there should be guaranteeing that these workers get what they got coming to them.”
He is concerned that if standards like this are not in place, then laborers from outside of Maine will be brought in to work on the project, stating that it is already happening with large solar field constructions. Workers are asking solar companies to implement project labor agreements but it is difficult to convince them to do so when they can bring in workers from outside Maine.
There were several other union workers who spoke in favor of the bill and discussed their experience working in unsafe conditions under non-union companies, along with the discrimination they witnessed on some non-union job sites.
Maine Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Nina Fisher spoke against the bill stating that the Department does not require labor agreements for companies it contracts with for various types of projects. She sees it as limiting the number of contractors able to bid on offshore wind power projects.
It would make the bidding environment less competitive and drive up the cost to construct offshore wind port facilities, she said. Zero emission port equipment and technology are new concepts and it is an unrealistic and costly requirement.
“The end result will be that the state of Maine will either lose out on opportunities to develop wind port and the economic benefits it would create and/or pay more for offshore wind port developments,” she said.
Tucker said he was disappointed that the Department is against the bill, stating that its workers are union and under a collective bargaining agreement, he said. Committee member House District 42 Rep. Valli Geiger (D- Rockland) stated that she was also disappointed that the Department is against project labor agreements because they have never required them before.
Sargent Business Development Director Glenn Adams highlighted the challenges the bill could pose for contractors when he spoke against it. He claims the bill would discriminate against 90% of Maine workers who chose not to join a union. When one committee member asked him if all of those 90% of workers have voted to become a union worker, Adams stated that he does not know but it is their personal choice.
Requiring companies to enter into project labor agreements with employees would limit the Maine workforce that would bid on these projects, increasing the likelihood of using out-of-state contractors for these projects, he said. He called the agreements wasteful and said they are known to increase project costs.
“We should not be creating unnecessary hurdles that will increase project costs and contribute to even higher energy costs,” he said.
He told committee members that if the bill were to pass and project labor agreements were required for these projects, then his company would not bid on the projects. Reps. Ronald Russell (D-Verona Island) asked him if that decision is because the company would not want to meet those labor agreement requirements.
Adams stated that the company does not want someone telling it to adhere to those requirements but it voluntarily meets those requirements. But they might require the company to adhere to certain terms and conditions to which it does not agree. The company’s workers have no reason to join a union, “and we don’t need to sign a PLA to mandate what we do,” he stated.
Geiger said she was puzzled about that decision, “You’re a 100% employee-owned company you say that you pay well, you’re proud of the kinds of benefits you offer, yet you would give up 10 years of work that requires, actually mandates, that you treat your employees well, pay them well, offer them benefits, you would turn that down for reasons that remain unclear to me,” she said.
Sargent is usually on the higher end of the wage scales that are sometimes required by public projects, Adams said. “On average, we pay more than the state and federal wages,” he said.
Part of his disposition against project labor agreements is based on his philosophies or principles, he said. Several other company representatives and organizations, such as Associated General Contractors of Maine, spoke against the bill echoing similar concerns.
There is no Labor and Housing Committee workshop planned for the bill yet.