News

RSU 71

The RSU 71 Board of Directors approved the district's FY 24 budget package at a meeting on April 10. The package will be presented to the public on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Belfast Area High School. 

BELFAST — The school district budget was the focus of a lively discussion at the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors meeting upril 10. Ultimately, the board offered unanimous approval to the FY-24 package — which comes in nearly $200,000 lower than the FY-23 district budget.

Board members also discussed ways to set aside funds for unanticipated projects, a discussion that will lead to a warrant article when the budget comes up for a vote in June.

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

