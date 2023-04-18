The RSU 71 Board of Directors approved the district's FY 24 budget package at a meeting on April 10. The package will be presented to the public on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Belfast Area High School.
BELFAST — The school district budget was the focus of a lively discussion at the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors meeting upril 10. Ultimately, the board offered unanimous approval to the FY-24 package — which comes in nearly $200,000 lower than the FY-23 district budget.
Board members also discussed ways to set aside funds for unanticipated projects, a discussion that will lead to a warrant article when the budget comes up for a vote in June.
RSU 71 Finance Director Chandra Hodgdon began the budget workshop by walking board members through the adjusted package. The board had previously given district administrators a specific boundary for requests that were clearly heard.
“We have not cut anything that was asked for, that was brought to us, or presented to us,” said Board Chair Ryan Otis at the beginning of the budget workshop.
The board has previously specified that any requested increased stay at or below 3%.
“We did the cuts on the percentage that you gave us,” Hodgdon said.
Hodgdon informed the board that expenses in cost centers like insurance, contracted services and the assessment of Waldo County Technical Center were lower than anticipated. She advised the board that field trips, originally removed from the budget previously, had been restored.
The FY-24 district budget totals $29,288,466 and will result in an overall district assessment increase of just less than 0.5%. The entire package represents a $192,861.32 decrease from FY-23. It will result in small increases in the assessments to Swanville, Searsmont and Belmont, with Belfast and Morrill seeing a reduction in assessments.
RSU 71 Superintendent Mary Alice McLean noted the disparity and asked the board to make an adjustment to allow the district latitude in the coming year.
Noting that this year's budget is lower than the budget for FY-23, McLean said, “What I would like to ask the board to consider is to not have a budget that is even lower than last year’s budget, during a time where energy costs are rising, and the cost of materials are rising. Instead, enable us to add back and make it the exact same figure from FY-23. That would give us $192,861 and change that I could bring to the administrative team tomorrow to decide what is the best and highest use of that money.”
McLean pointed out that by adding the money back, it would still result in an assessment increase lower than that originally requested by the board.
“I think this proposal here represents a really good compromise between the board and the administration,” said board Vice Chair Cory Seekins. “In my opinion, it’s a step in the right direction.”
The board also discussed ways to set aside funds and unused expenses to address unanticipated projects in the future, many of which will require voter approval.
“We will have an article asking to withdraw $500,000 from an account we refer to as the MePERS Designated Fund (Maine State Retirement),” Hodgdon said in an email to The Republican Journal on April 12. Half of that would be placed in the Capital Improvement Designate Fund with the other half used to establish a Contingency Designated Fund.
“The contingency fund will need a special article to establish the fund,” she said, “and to the the funds if something were to happen and we could not support it through the regular budget. We will also have an article, much like last year, to request use of the Capital Improvement funds, should we have a major issue that we cannot pay from the regular budget.”
Board members expressed some level of frustration with the inability to add more things, but recognized the fiscal gymnastics required to reach the compromise.
“I’m OK with the budget,” said board member Elizabeth Burnett. “It bothers me that we’re not going to be funding some things, but we didn’t cut things. You found a way to make it work. There was a lot of work put in by a lot of people.”
With that, Burnett moved to approve the budget of $29,288,466, along with establishing the designated funds that will require voter approval. The motion passed unanimously.
The RSU 71 school budget will be presented to the public in a meeting on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Belfast Area High School. Hodgdon told the board that she, along with McLean, would be going out to district schools to discuss the package. The FY-24 budget proposal is currently posted on the RSU 71 website.
