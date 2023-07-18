BELFAST — A dash of salt. Leftover chicken scraps, spare vegetables, whatever spices you might have at hand. Simmer and enjoy.
The recipe for bone broth is never the same: It’s homegrown, an improvisational mix of ingredients that results in a wholesome, soupy smile on your face — and an apt name for the band that played Belfast Summer Nights on Thursday, July 13. The group Bone Broth emphasizes its constituent talents while channeling a unique, “world music” sound through improvisation and a broad mix of genres.
From the swaying arcs of Cara Rose’s fiddle and the poetic precision of the band’s wordsmith, Mateo Mendoza, to the swinging thrum of Eric Halsey’s bass guitar, Bone Broth is both all over the map and yet musically cohesive. When questioned about the group’s sound, Rose replied that “the point is that there’s no genre really. It’s all the genres.”
The band also features longtime music veteran Eenor and the intricate drumming of Jason Dean. “It just blossomed,” Rose said, in reference to the genesis of the group. And there is clearly an organic quality to Bone Broth’s style: Their music is almost entirely improvisational, every show unique. Even the formation of the group was serendipitous.
“It was kind of an instant flow,” Eenor said, sitting next to several homemade guitars. “I was doing a weird one-man band thing on the street outside of [Café] Miranda in Rockland. [Rose and Mendoza] showed up and threw down... Like, we just jumped in.”
The crowd at Steamboat Landing on Thursday stretched from the concrete fence to the harbor, and back to the shipyard. The show opened with local band Fully Funktional before transitioning to Bone Broth, which took the stage to a cheering audience. Rose, Eenor, Halsey and Dean warmed up the crowd with a "jam-band" style introduction before Mendoza took the stage, focusing the congregation with a freestyle rap.
Each member of the band seemed to bring their own unique personality to the show. However, instead of clashing, the improvisational quality of the music accented their differences. Even their fashion sense was an eclectic mix; a heavy chain and gem around Mendoza’s neck, a bright, hunter’s orange winter hat on Halsey, while Dean sported a fedora and loose fitting attire. A “melting pot,” Eenor said when describing Both Broth.
“The way I’d describe our chemistry,” Mendoza said before the show, “is if the ocean met its true love, the intimacy that they could create is exactly how we flow on stage.”
“We all have such diverse backgrounds in music,” Rose said. “We’re trying to just bring it all in.”
The band’s first album, “Triptych,” is a 16-track live recording of a show in downtown Rockland. It flows from section to section with ease, and, even through headphones, one can tell that Bone Broth prioritizes a sense of fun, of spontaneity. During their interview with The Republican Journal, the group was relaxed and the rapport between members was apparent.
Bone Broth intends to release a second album within the next two years, Rose said. “More of a studio kind of project as opposed to live stuff,” Eenor added.
The band hopes to spread to other parts of New England and, eventually, across the country. However, for now, the band seems to be content in the Midcoast. According to Halsey, he’s had the opportunity to play more music in Maine than he ever did while trying to make it as a musician in Los Angeles. And Belfast and the surrounding area’s appreciation for the group is obvious. People came out in droves. Children somersaulted and cartwheeled to the songs as older couples swayed, arms wrapped around each other.
“They’re out here ‘cause they want to see something,” Halsey said.
As Bone Broth moved from folk, to funk, to hip hop, people cheered and clapped, and the ocean lapped at the edge of the crowd, creating an intimacy that flowed from the stage through everyone present.