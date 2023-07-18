News

BELFAST — A dash of salt. Leftover chicken scraps, spare vegetables, whatever spices you might have at hand. Simmer and enjoy.

The recipe for bone broth is never the same: It’s homegrown, an improvisational mix of ingredients that results in a wholesome, soupy smile on your face — and an apt name for the band that played Belfast Summer Nights on Thursday, July 13. The group Bone Broth emphasizes its constituent talents while channeling a unique, “world music” sound through improvisation and a broad mix of genres.

Tags

Recommended for you