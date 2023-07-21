BELFAST — In a recent book-signing at Left Bank Books, Broadway actor, dancer, choreographer, activist and author Chloe Davis spoke about the importance of language and offered insight into the history and ever-changing terminology surrounding queer culture.
The free event July 11 promoted her recent book, "The Queen’s English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases." In attendance were a majority of senior citizens, some of whom said that they were curious to learn and “keep up with the times,” while one woman said she wanted to better understand and relate to her family members in the LGBTQIA+ community.
Prior to the event, Davis sat down with The Republican Journal and offered some insight into her book, which is a colorful and inclusive glossary of over 800 phrases and terms.
“I am gearing up for my youth version, 'The Queens' English for Young Readers,' for 10 and up,” said Davis. “But I think it will be a multi-generational dictionary that not only young people can use and explore on their own, but that bridges the gap between generations. It’s really important to have an open dialogue about the spectrum of identity
“Language has power. Language affirms a culture, affirms an identity, affirms a community. It brings with it the history of the organism of community and belief systems. It helps guide the future because language is always evolving. Language is a key to communication, most importantly,” she said.
Davis said that the concept of "The Queens' English" began in 2006, and it quickly grew to meet the needs for marginalized people everywhere.
“I identify as bisexual,” Davis said. “I felt like, back in 2006, there weren’t many resources that affirmed my identity and also the intersectionality of who I am. Not only being bisexual, but also being Black. I didn’t feel like there were resources that affirmed and empowered that identity or brought representation to that identity. I asked myself, how do I identify, how do I make a resource that makes me feel alive, and like I belong?
“Another big part, because I’m from the entertainment industry, Broadway and dance, is that I had a lot of friends who were part of the ballroom scene, which is represented in ‘Pose’ and ‘Legendary.’ The ballroom scene and ballroom language, [shows] like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ have helped make it mainstream,” she said.
The Ballroom Scene to which Davis referred — and which she credited for much of her book’s glossary of terms and definitions — is an underground subculture that she said is responsible for creating vocabulary words and phrases which are used internationally in pop culture. Black and Latin American members of the LGBTQIA+ community in NYC launched the movement in defiance of laws against people wearing clothing deemed wrong for their assigned gender. The Ballroom Scene is known for holding masquerades and balls in pageant-style competitions.
Davis said that common terms such as “Slay” and “Yass, Queen” are derived from this community, which often receives little recognition for its contributions to the postmodern English language.
“In pop culture, sometimes we take language, and we don’t know the origins, sometimes we misuse it or we use it in a way that doesn’t feel right. What I was finding was that there was a lot of language from the Ballroom Scene, or from the Black, gay male community, things that we say candidly now. Their language has bridged into popular culture, and what happens is there is so much erasure.
“There are queer, trans people of color at the forefront of creating this language, but they have no ownership and don’t see any kind of profit from it. We have companies like H&M, Zara, a lot of these companies have T-shirts that use the terminology and are profiting from it.
“The other component of this book was creating a resource that credited language to the individuals or communities that created it...whether it describes body labels or gender identity, some words come from lesbian bars dating back to the 1940s,” Davis said.
Davis used examples of phrases that were once considered slurs that have since been reclaimed by the queer community. She said her book details the history and evolution of the meaning behind words. “I wanted to do it because I wanted diverse representation of a community that I felt was so vibrant, beautiful, complex and I wanted to make sure there was a resource that celebrated that," she said.
“This [book] came out in 2021. It has a life that will be longer than mine, and it’s representing generations before me. It’s an opportunity to share history in a way that is right, and that hasn’t been washed by a different perspective.
“Sensitivity research is incredibly important, because if this is a book that represents the diversity and spectrum of humanity, it’s important to have eyes on it that represent what feels affirming, or that feels a little muddy,” Davis said.
For any reader of "The Queens' English," Davis said her goal is for people who do not necessarily identify with the LGBTQIA+ community to find at least two words or phrases in the book that they can relate to.
“Everyone has a sexual anatomy, everyone has a gender identity, everyone has a gender expression, an attraction. We all have a race; we all have a language. There are so many similarities to what humanity looks like. If you open the book, my goal is for you to see a word that relates to you and your identity. I still want that for readers, but I think now that a bigger want is for youth to feel empowered, celebrated and affirmed,” she said.
“I want them to understand how they feel about themselves, but also how they feel about others. I want them to understand what diversity and intersectionality and inclusivity really looks like so that they can be the leaders to help the next generations. I think that they’re going to do a better job than we are doing,” Davis said.
Davis said her next project is choreographing a show for the Barrington Stage Company, "A New Brain." She said she will then return to her home in New York to start a publicly produced musical, "Hell’s Kitchen," with lyrics and composition by Alicia Keys.