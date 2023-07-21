News

Davis displays her book

Chloe Davis displays her book, "The Queens' English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases," at Left Bank Books on July 11. 

 Photo by Freyja Grey

BELFAST — In a recent book-signing at Left Bank Books, Broadway actor, dancer, choreographer, activist and author Chloe Davis spoke about the importance of language and offered insight into the history and ever-changing terminology surrounding queer culture.

The free event July 11 promoted her recent book, "The Queen’s English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases." In attendance were a majority of senior citizens, some of whom said that they were curious to learn and “keep up with the times,” while one woman said she wanted to better understand and relate to her family members in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Chloe Davis at Left Bank Books

Chloe Davis explains the need for inclusive language in her book signing and talk at Left Bank Books July 11. 
Book talk and signing

Area residents listen as Chloe Davis lectures on the power of language at Left Bank Books on July 11. 