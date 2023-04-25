News

Ralph's Café opening day 2023

Patrons line up in the street for opening day at Ralph's Café in Brooks.

 Photo Courtesy of Paula Miron

Greetings, Brooks. A lot to report this week.

It's unfortunately that time again. The town of Brooks roadside trash pickup day will be on Saturday, April 29. Trash bags, bottled water, gloves and sign up sheets will be available at the Varney Memorial Building for participants, as will coffee and doughnuts, at 9 a.m. Pizza and soda will be available at 11 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact Linda Lord at lhl@fairpoint.net or call 722-3156.

