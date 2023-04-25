It's unfortunately that time again. The town of Brooks roadside trash pickup day will be on Saturday, April 29. Trash bags, bottled water, gloves and sign up sheets will be available at the Varney Memorial Building for participants, as will coffee and doughnuts, at 9 a.m. Pizza and soda will be available at 11 a.m. If you have any questions, please contact Linda Lord at lhl@fairpoint.net or call 722-3156.
John Wentworth and his project manager met with the Planning Board to present his proposed plan for a newly constructed grocery store adjacent to and north of the railroad tracks. Gas pumps will remain at the old site and that building will function as office space. If all goes well, he hopes to open the new store in the spring of 2024. It will be similar to the store in Northport.
Many thanks to all those who participated in the recent Defibrillator Dinner. Thanks to Susan Champa, Ralph's Cafe and the usual hard working people who make all of these events possible. Because of them and the matching gifts from the Masons, an AED will be purchased. I'll share more information about the device and a related CPR class when it becomes available.
The Varney Ladies Fellowship will hold a fund-raising dinner on Saturday, May 6, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Varney Memorial Building. The menu includes spaghetti with meat or vegetarian sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Carry-out available as well. Please come out in support of this organization that does so much for the community.
More food news: The monthly Senior Lunch will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at the Varney Memorial Building. The time is noon and I hope to see you there.
Ralph's Cafe is open for the season every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a couple of interesting new menu items. Saturday is doughnut day; Sunday is cinnamon and sticky bun day.