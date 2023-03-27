At town meeting March 25, the Waldo County commissioners honored Darren Mehuren, left, and Mike Switzer, pictured with a laughing Linda Lord, for their 15 years of service to the town of Brooks. Photo courtesy of Kris Beirne
At town meeting March 25, the Waldo County commissioners honored Darren Mehuren, left, and Mike Switzer, pictured with a laughing Linda Lord, for their 15 years of service to the town of Brooks. Photo courtesy of Kris Beirne
Photo courtesy of Kris Beirne
Select Board member Linda Lord, left, presents a Spirit of America award to Polly Ravin during Brooks’ town meeting March 25. Photo courtesy of Kris Beirne
Photo courtesy of Kris Beirne
Ray and Nancy Quimby pose for a photo with Select Board member Linda Lord, center, holding their Spirit of America award at town meeting March 25. Photo courtesy of Kris Beirne
The Town of Brooks held its annual town meeting on Saturday, March 18, with about 70 voters attending. Several things happened prior to opening the meeting. I’m happy to report that a fundraising lunch netted $564.50 for the Brooks Volunteer Fire Department. Thanks to all who prepared food and contributed. We’re so lucky we have a great fire department and need to support them whenever we can.
Darren Mehuren and Mike Switzer were honored as our longest-serving Select Board members — 15 years each. Many thanks to them for their service.
Spirit of America awards were given to Polly Ravin (2023) and Nancy and Ray Quimby (2022). These three citizens consistently go above and beyond in service to the community. Well done.
Look for a town meeting news story next week with highlights of business conducted and the town budget.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1, at the Community Park (weather permitting). Time is 10 a.m. Look for an appearance by the Easter Bunny, lots of eggs to find and several special baskets to win. Thanks to all those who organized the hunt, donated candy and stuffed eggs.
A reminder that the next Senior Lunch will be held on Tuesday, April 4, at noon at the Varney Community Building. Not sure what’s on the menu just yet, but hope to see you there.
And finally, some more good, food-related news. Ralph’s Cafe is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, April 14. Hours will be Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is their 19th year.