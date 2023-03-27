News

Greetings, Brooks, and happy spring!

The Town of Brooks held its annual town meeting on Saturday, March 18, with about 70 voters attending. Several things happened prior to opening the meeting. I’m happy to report that a fundraising lunch netted $564.50 for the Brooks Volunteer Fire Department. Thanks to all who prepared food and contributed. We’re so lucky we have a great fire department and need to support them whenever we can.

