BROOKS — The Brooks Planning Board plans to file for a second moratorium to postpone solar development in town until the board can develop a suitable ordinance. Board members met at the Varney Community Building on Sept. 6 to discuss the details with residents.
The moratorium would extend the time delaying commercial solar development in Brooks by another 180 days, the first moratorium having been approved at town meeting this past March. The idea behind this, the Planning Board said, was to give the town more time to develop its ordinance detailing regulations for commercial solar development.
Municipalities will often implement ordinances in this manner to keep commercial solar companies from disrupting aspects of the town. For example, one key factor discussed at the Sept. 6 meeting was the need for a “buffer” between a potential solar farm and the surrounding properties and roads, so as not to lower the value of those properties and to keep the solar panels an agreeable distance from view, as they can be potential eyesores.
Also discussed was the recently passed LD 1986, a Maine legislative bill that, according to the document, has been “established to provide funding to foster the continued growth of cost-effective distributed solar facilities.” LD 1986 could affect solar development over the next year, and thus, a moratorium could be beneficial to the town.
The purpose of LD 1986 is to limit the 4-year-old Net Energy Billing program to projects under 1 megawatt — about 5 to 7 acres of panels — as well as some larger projects that fulfill certain criteria. The Net Energy Billing program was originally a push to expand solar energy in Maine by incentivizing solar development.
The Brooks Planning Board discussed the moratorium in depth with the 12 or so citizens who attended the meeting. Jen Albee, a Planning Board member, Brooks resident and employee of solar energy company ReVision, was able to break down some of the more complex issues to those present, and the back-and-forth between residents and the board was familiar and respectful.
The meeting was more of a conversation between the Planning Board and the audience than a Q and A session. Questions and comments were free-flowing, often extemporaneous, instead of the often-used queue-in-front-of-a-microphone modality.
In response to a question about when the moratorium would eventually end, board member Chris Quimby said, “Our collective plan is not to keep kicking the can down the road.” Albee added that the board "wants to write something that people would want and pass.”
The board also said that it has been looking into ordinances implemented by other towns, so as “not to reinvent the wheel,” as Quimby said. Currently, the board is basing its ordinance on the neighboring town of Waldo’s blueprint.
During the meeting, the Planning Board specified that while the board doesn't need a town vote to extend the moratorium, its members were more interested in hearing from the community than approving it outright.
Besides the effects of a solar farm on town aesthetics and property values, townspeople brought up the accelerated nature of technology, referring to how any solar arrays erected now may be outdated within a few years' time. The board said that hopefully the coming ordinance would account for such potential developments.
Brooks Planning Board meetings are held at the Town Office every third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., for those wishing to attend.