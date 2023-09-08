News

BROOKS — The Brooks Planning Board plans to file for a second moratorium to postpone solar development in town until the board can develop a suitable ordinance. Board members met at the Varney Community Building on Sept. 6 to discuss the details with residents.

The moratorium would extend the time delaying commercial solar development in Brooks by another 180 days, the first moratorium having been approved at town meeting this past March. The idea behind this, the Planning Board said, was to give the town more time to develop its ordinance detailing regulations for commercial solar development.