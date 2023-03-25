BUCKSPORT — An arrest has been made in the March 23 Belfast Circle K convenience store robbery.
According to a press release from Police Chief Robert Cormier, Belfast and Bucksport police arrested Kristen Herbest, 23, of Bucksport Friday, March 24, and charged her with robbery in the incident that occurred in the early morning hours Thursday.
With tips from the public and information gathered in their investigation, Belfast Police identified Herbest as the suspect. Police from the two departments executed a search warrant on State Route 46 and arrested Herbest at her Bucksport home.
She was being held at Waldo County Jail and scheduled to be arraigned May 12.
A day earlier, Belfast Police posted security camera photos on Facebook of the robbery in progress at the Circle K convenience store on Northport Avenue and asked for the public's help in identifying the individual pictured.
At around 1:20 a.m., the person police now have identified as Herbest, wearing a camouflage jacket, pajama pants, baseball hat and blue surgical mask, entered the store and approached the cashier, the police post said. The individual handed the cashier a note saying she was armed and demanded money. The cashier complied and the suspect left the store heading north on Northport Avenue (Route 1) in the direction of Napa Auto Parts.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Belfast Police at 338-2040.